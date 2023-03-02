Shortly after setting a new career high in hits and leading James Madison to its fifth straight win against George Washington on Tuesday, Fenwick Trimble smiled and tried to play off the fact he's been red hot at the plate.
"It's good because we're winning," Trimble said after his 4-for-4 day with a double and a home run. "And that's all that matters. It doesn't really matter how I'm doing personally, as long as we're winning, that's the only thing I care about."
Trimble, a sophomore outfielder, has been opposing pitchers' nightmare in the batter's box at Veterans Memorial Park for the past week, going 11-for-16 with three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and three walks — one intentional — in the last four games.
His batting average is sky-high at .500 for the year, and he's tied for the most RBIs in the Sun Belt Conference with 16 on the year.
But even though he's been a menace at the plate, Trimble remains humble about it.
"It's a lot more relaxing when you are doing well," Trimble said. "But when you're in the flow of winning and doing well as a team, it really helps your personal goals as well."
Trimble's hot start at the plate isn't a surprise to those around him since he started 52 of JMU's 53 games last season in the outfield, primarily in left. But Trimble wasn't recruited to JMU as an outfielder but as a shortstop.
With a veteran infield last season, the young player thrived in left field.
The Virginia Beach native played alongside preseason All-American Chase DeLauter, who was later selected 16th overall by the Cleveland Guardians, which allowed him to get a front-row seat to DeLauter's defense in center field.
And when the future first-round pick was injured, DeLauter could still give Trimble pointers here and there about playing in the outfield.
"Fenwick is a very mature-headed kid for the age he is," DeLauter said last season. "He's swinging it well. It's cool to be able to mentor him out in the outfield, he's going to kind of take over after I'm gone."
Well, DeLauter, a potent hitter with power to all fields, was right. Trimble has taken over for JMU.
Trimble, who batted .276 during his freshman campaign with 12 doubles, seven home runs, and 39 RBIs, has continued to build off last season.
He wasn't happy with how he ended the spring a year ago, a 4-for-27 slump in the final seven games without the possibility of a conference tournament appearance, but he's used that as motivation to an extent.
"I ended the year last year not with the best finish," Trimble said. "It was a tough finish, knowing we were not going to play in the [Colonial Athletic Association] tournament. Coming back this year, knowing we have a conference tournament to play for, that means a lot to all of us. We're all looking forward to it."
Trimble has recorded a hit in all but one game this season yet has found a way to get on base through all eight contests. He started the year with a two-double performance at Florida State, driving in three runs in the team's opener, and has followed that up with power hitting as of late.
Trimble clubbed a walk-off grand slam en route to a four RBI day against Cornell on Feb. 24, which jump-started his dominant hitting performance across the last four games.
For JMU catcher Jason Schiavone, who's roommates with Trimble, it's impressive to watch.
"It's incredible watching what Fenwick does," Schiavone said. "He's just such a good baseball player. … Seeing what he did in the fall and seeing what he's doing now, it's just incredible."
Trimble admitted that his consistent playing time last season had helped this year, making his time at the plate "easier" after seeing collegiate pitching already.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry noticed the same thing but added that Trimble's presence at the plate now will cause teams to approach him differently.
And that happened against George Washington. Trimble came up with runners on second and third, down by two, and the Colonials intentionally walked him.
"I think with [Trimble], as he gets more and more at-bats and gets more and more comfortable, I think he's going to get pitched to and pitched around," Ikenberry said. "We saw that happen today."
But as Trimble continues his hot hitting, Schiavone – a classmate that also played a bulk of the games last year as a freshman – is glad to see his roommate's hard work come together on the field, which has led the Dukes to a 5-3 start.
"Last year, he was already extremely hot," Schiavone said. "I know he worked a lot this fall and last summer, and it's all paying off for him. And I love it because it's obviously helping the team a lot and that's what we're about – just finding ways to help the team win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.