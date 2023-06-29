As Sam Brown departed James Madison’s field hockey coaching staff, coach Christy Morgan promoted assistant Anna Crumb to associate head coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Crumb, who will enter her fifth year at JMU, has spent the past four as an assistant to help the Dukes to a pair of Colonial Athletic Association regular season titles en route to a 36-27 record over that span.
“I'm super excited that we could elevate Coach Crumb to the role of associate head coach,” Morgan said in a statement. “She has grown along as the program has grown and is fully prepared for the responsibility of this position. Her attitude, work ethic, and desire to grow the individual prepares her for greatness.”
The Dukes competed in an independent schedule this past fall — and will again this season before joining the Mid-American Conference in 2024 — and logged four wins over ranked opponents. JMU went 10-7 a year ago, but five of the seven losses were decided by one goal and three of which were determined in overtime.
Brown, who was promoted to associate head coach in March 2022, spent four seasons under Morgan with the Dukes. In addition to his coaching with the Dukes, Brown was the USA Field Hockey Men’s U18 head coach and was an assistant on the women’s U22 team.
Now, Brown will join the Syracuse staff, which will enter its first year under coach Lynn Farquhar.
“Sam leads teams to championships and places a strong value on team," Farquhar said in a statement. “His experience developing international players and Olympians will resonate instantly with our competitive team- and player-ambitions. We immediately shared the same excitement for Syracuse, ACC field hockey, and the bright Orange future ahead!”
JMU will open its season at Richmond on Aug. 27 before it hosts Columbia on Sept. 1 at the JMU Field Hockey Complex.
