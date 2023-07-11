In the middle of the spring season with their team in the midst of an American Athletic Conference title chase, James Madison assistant lacrosse coach Colleen Shearer told Dukes attacker Olivia Mattis to start thinking inside the box.
Mattis, then a redshirt sophomore, was a reserve offensive weapon for JMU, scoring 10 goals in 2023, but Shearer had ideas for how the Minnesota native and former high school ice hockey standout could really put her skills to use.
When Shearer returned last season for a second stint as a JMU assistant, she brought her USA Lacrosse connections with her and was aware the United State was forming its first ever women’s box lacrosse national team to compete for the 2024 world championship. Mattis was encouraged to try out.
“Box lacrosse is much smaller,” Shearer said. “It’s very stick work heavy, it kinda fits the way Liv plays. When I got the notice they were having tryouts I sent it to her and said I thought she should do it. Then she tried out and she loved it.”
Mattis arrived in New Jersey as one of about four dozen players invited to the initial player ID camp, which could lead to an invitation in August to the national team’s official training camp. Among those at the initial tryout were some of the best professional players in the nation, including former JMU standout Haley Warden.
Warden earned Most Outstanding Player honors after James Madison won the 2018 NCAA championship and later worked as an assistant coach at JMU, so the connection helped Mattis overcome some early nerves.
But Mattis soon found she was quite comfortable in the smaller confines. Box lacrosse is most popular in Canada and makes use of hockey arenas in the offseason, covering the ice with a lacrosse playing surface. The teams go six-on-six with five field players and a goalie and have a 30-second shot clock.
“It’s fast-paced and it’s a shorter field, so there’s just a lot more going on at once,” Mattis said. “There’s really no time where it’s settled. It’s a lot more back-and-forth and a lot more action, which is a lot like hockey and is something I’ve missed. And it’s more physical, which is something I enjoy as well.”
Part of the reason Mattis was singled out by Shearer and JMU head coach Shelley Kleas to pursue the box national squad was that she already had a history with the sport.
“In Minnesota with my club team, I think when I was in 10th grade with my club team, they all said hey we’re all going to try box lacrosse,” Mattis said. “Because being from Minnesota it was a big thing down there. Every once in a while we just had a box lacrosse practice and I always had a lot of fun doing that.”
For JMU, the Dukes are keeping connections to USA Lacrosse active. Warden and former Dukes All-American goalie Molly Doughterty already have experience with the USA Lacrosse outdoor squads and Warden and Mattis could establish a pipeline into the new box program.
Additionally, rising JMU sophomore Maddie Epke and incoming freshman Ava Bleckley were added to the U.S. U20 Training Team. That gets each player an invitation to training camp in August and the opportunity to play in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October with hopes of making the U20 national team for the World Championships in the summer of 2024.
“Any time you put on a USA jersey, even if it’s for tryouts, it’s a really cool experience,” Shearer said. “Any time you can play for your country is pretty awesome. The under-20s, that’s a really big deal too. That gets them in the system and creates more opportunities.”
