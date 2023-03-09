When James Madison outfielder Trevon Dabney stands at the plate, he digs in the right-handed batter’s box with his back foot pushing the inside line of chalk, which positions his body practically over the plate.
Dabney, a fifth-year senior, isn’t afraid of inside pitches. Instead, he welcomes them and with his stance so close to the plate, more often than not, an inside pitch is going to clip his body.
And as the pitch makes its way towards him, Dabney isn’t afraid to wear it.
The Douglassville, Pa., native has been hit 55 times – four times this season – in his 134 games at JMU, which has tied the program record for career hit by pitches that David Herbeck set in 210 games.
But with the pitch hitting his body, though it might not feel the best, it gives Dabney a mental note that he’s in the right position.
“It’s definitely not a good feeling the next morning,” Dabney said. “But when I’m getting hit, it feels like I’m seeing the ball more. … I’m basically seeing the ball better if I’m not getting hit because I’m actually staying close to the plate. When I’m getting hit, that’s a good sign for me mentally that I’m on cue for being in a good position to hit.”
JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said Dabney’s stance in the box makes it difficult for opposing pitchers to locate inside and his veteran player takes advantage of that to reach base.
“He’s on top of the plate and he leans over the plate a little bit, so it’s hard to pitch to him in,” Ikenberry said. “That’s what they’re trying to do and he does a good job at knowing what he needs to basically stand in there. It’s hard at this level to pitch in, it’s probably one of the hardest things to do for any pitcher at this level, but he has a tendency to attract those baseballs to hit him.”
Though he’s become a magnet for the baseball in the batter’s box during his time wearing purple and gold, Dabney wasn’t always a hitter that was looking to find any way on base possible.
During his high school career at Berks Catholic in Pennsylvania, Dabney was the one that was expected to hit the ball over the fence. But when he arrived in Harrisonburg, he realized everyone had the same or better talent level than him, so he needed to find other ways to help the team win.
And his speed was the answer.
Dabney was hit 24 times and drew another 28 walks en route to a .457 on-base percentage during his freshman campaign with the Dukes, which allowed him to grasp that his ability to get on base could make him a threat towards the top of the order.
It also took stress off of him at the plate. Instead of swinging for the fences, Dabney is a patient hitter and he works each count that he sees at the plate, which has paid dividends for him.
“A lot of people, they focus on batting average, home runs, I changed my mindset to working on my on-base percentage, getting on base, it didn’t make me stress as much,” Dabney said. “It’s just something I took pride in doing.”
He continued drawing walks last season, too, as he racked up 30 with 23 hit by pitches.
Once Dabney reaches base, he probably won’t be at first base for long. His speed, which he said “can change the game, believe it or not,” is his next greatest weapon.
Dabney stole 17 bases his freshman year and 10 more during last season – his first full campaign since his successful first season due to the COVID pandemic limiting the team’s games in 2020 and 2021.
“I like to use my speed,” Dabney said. “I think my speed is probably the most important thing to my game, personally. I know what my speed can do, so I just try to get on base, work pitches, so the people behind me can hit me in.”
Dabney has nabbed just one base so far through his first 10 games this season, after missing the opening series at Florida State, but he’s walked four times in addition to his four hit by pitches and has scored 11 runs with a .413 on-base percentage.
His speed is just a small picture into JMU’s batting approach this season, which has turned into a small ball type system, moving runners over with bunts and sending base runners often.
JMU has stolen 26 bases this season and 12 players have recorded at least one stolen base, as outfielder Fenwick Trimble leads the team with five.
Dabney, who embraced getting on base after his freshman season, welcomed the Dukes’ mindset at the plate this season, which has played into his own strengths.
“I think the small ball actually brings the love back to the game,” Dabney said. “The game over the years has changed to hitting that long ball, but seeing the team that can really handle the bat well, get a bunt down in any situation, move guys over, actually brings joy and trust to one another in the game knowing that our team is fearless at the plate.”
With the Dukes looking to find any way to get on base possible, Dabney’s ability to get hit by pitches helps with that.
And even though he took a 97 mile-per-hour fastball to the head during his freshman campaign, has that discouraged him from standing in the box to take a pitch to his body?
“No,” Dabney said. “Not at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.