Daka Prepares For XFL Debut, Hopes To Make NFL Roster

John Daka spent months working two jobs and staying in football shape, waiting for an opportunity to arise.
He’d bounced around NFL training camps and practice squads since graduating from James Madison in 2019, but his last stop in the league was with the Chicago Bears practice squad last January, and he was sitting at home, eager to play football again.
While he wasn’t on a roster, Daka delivered DoorDash during the day and worked at a local gym at night — all of this after training for football each morning. He was eager for his phone to ring with an NFL camp invitation and had some interest from teams, but none of them went through.
That’s until he got a direct message from Marc Lillibridge, the XFL Houston Roughneck’s director of player personnel.
“He said, ‘If you want to play football again, I have a spot for you,’” Daka recalled in a phone interview this week.
Fast forward to today, and Daka is preparing to make his XFL debut at outside linebacker with the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday night as the league restarts after it was successful in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shutdown.
Though the league took the sporting world by storm the last time it was active, Daka didn’t watch it on TV. In fact, he isn’t an avid football viewer during the season. He watches a few playoff games here and there.
So when Daka arrived in Dallas during the XFL’s training camp slate, he was surprised at the talent level on the field. It was eye-opening for a player who suited up with multiple NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, before their Super Bowl season in 2021.
“Truth to be told, I didn’t underestimate this league at all going into it, but I would be lying to you if I didn’t say to some of the players, ‘Bro, why are you here?’” Daka said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re supposed to be in the NFL right now.’ … I know dudes here that are better than NFL starters on some teams — that’s the truth.”
Daka had an opportunity to play in the USFL, another spring professional football league, but opted to pick the XFL because of the resume that some of the coaches in the league have.
In Daka’s case with Houston, his head coach is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips, and his position coach is Bill Johnson, who’s been in the NFL and college coaching ranks for the last 43 years.
“These are some Hall-of-Fame type defensive coaches,” Daka said. “To be able to have that 1-on-1 time, where the developmental part of my game which I felt like I needed, I can just be broken down and built up again. … It’s allowed me to be able to enjoy football once again.”
The Upper Marlboro, Md., native hasn’t been with a team since signing with the Chicago Bears practice squad. Before that, Daka spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and the Rams for camps.
Being away from football taught Daka about himself, including how to bounce back and make the most of an opportunity.
“I’ve always been really resilient, but this really put it to the test,” Daka said. “To be able to handle that, I just feel like I’m built for whatever comes my way, so that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Daka hasn’t appeared in a game since graduating from JMU after the 2019 season and was a force with the Dukes. He logged 47.5 tackles for a loss and 27.5 sacks – fourth-most in program history – during his four-year career in Harrisonburg.
And when the XFL season kicks off, he’s set to face a couple of his former teammates: quarterback Ben DiNucci, who’s with the Seattle Sea Dragons, and offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, who is playing for the DC Defenders.
Daka, who never got to play against either of them in a game, said he’s looking forward to it, especially when Houston plays Seattle in week five, and he has the opportunity to chase after DiNucci.
“It’s going to be an extra motivation when I play Ben DiNucci,” Daka said. “And I’m going to post about it after I’m done too. Ben’s my guy, I love Ben. He’s my dude, but that day, I’m sorry Ben. I have to do what I’ve got to do. When I sack him, I might just let him down lightly.”
That’s one of 10 games on the schedule in what could be an audition for NFL teams, playing live games before those teams open their training camps in August. For some, the XFL could serve as a path back to the NFL; for others, it could open that door for the first time.
For Daka, he hopes that it helps him get back to where he spent parts of his first three years out of college, but even though everyone is fighting for the same opportunity, each XFL player is rooting for the other to earn a chance at the next level.
“I’ve never been to junior college, but I feel like this is what junior college is like,” Daka said. “I feel like everybody is trying to get out of junior college and go play Division I football. You’re just really grinding. … We’re all rooting for each other because at the end of the day, we’re all underdogs.”
