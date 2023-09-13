There were a pair of James Madison volleyball standouts honored on Tuesday.
Sophie Davis, a fifth-year middle blocker, was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while freshman setter Rebecca Watkins is the Setter of the Week.
Davis, who was named Most Valuable Player of the Erie Invitational at the Convocation Center over the weekend, picked up 36 kills over a trio of victories for the Dukes.
The highly decorated JMUs standout earned her 1,000th career kill against New Hampshire on Saturday and then proceeded to pick up her 100th solo block later in the weekend.
As for Watkins, who was named to the Erie Invitational All-Tournament Team alongside Davis, she racked up 101 assists and added five blocks during the team’s three wins.
JMU picked up 19 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll on Monday.
This weekend, the Dukes head to Pittsburgh for a pair of top-10 matches against No. 7 Oregon on Friday at 5 p.m. and at host No. 8 Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.