Growing up in Cresco, Iowa, Troy tight end Clayton Ollendieck regularly watched Missouri Valley Conference football on television.
And as he did that, he became familiar with an FCS powerhouse more than 900 miles east of his hometown: James Madison.
Ollendieck would watch as the Dukes squared off with North Dakota State almost annually in the FCS postseason. As he did, and the games provided a rare tough test for the Bison, Ollendieck saw the Dukes’ dominance.
Now, with JMU and Troy in the Sun Belt Conference together, Ollendieck won’t have to watch the Dukes on TV. He’ll be on the same field as the purple and gold when JMU visits Troy on Sept. 16 in the conference opener for both teams.
“I watched them be dominant for a long time,” Ollendieck said at Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans in late July. “I’m very excited to play them, actually.”
While Ollendieck grew up seeing the Dukes on TV, his current coach, Jon Sumrall, spent time studying JMU before the Sun Belt championship game since the Trojans were set to play Coastal Carolina, whom the Dukes blew out of the water in the regular season finale.
As Sumrall watched, he got an eerie feeling about the Dukes. They were almost a spitting image of his squad in certain moments.
“They’re a program that has come up through the ranks, is built on hard work, playing with toughness,” Sumrall told the Daily News-Record at Sun Belt Media Day. “When you watch them play, they fly around, they’re competitive, and so it’s weird watching them on film. I feel like I’m watching some of us, kind of, at times.”
The Trojans efficiently handled the Chanticleers in the title game to give Sumrall the league crown in his first year as a head coach.
The former Kentucky standout took a team that went 5-7 in 2021 and turned them into a powerhouse with a 12-2 record, including a loss at No. 21 Ole Miss and a last-second hail mary at App State.
“It was rewarding to see a group of guys come together, and fight for each other, believe in each other and lay it on the line each week for each other,” Sumrall said. “It was a fun start to being a head coach in year one, you don’t really know what you’re walking into, but it was really a testament to the players on our team to show what they were made of.”
When the two teams square off, it’ll be a heavyweight bout with the East and West Division favorites on the field against one another — almost the de-facto title game from last fall.
While JMU will have several new faces at key positions on the offense, Troy returned their star quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 500-yard receiver from last fall.
Quarterback Gunnar Watson, who started 12 of the Trojans’ 14 games last fall, threw for 2,818 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while he eclipsed 300 passing yards thrice.
Trojans running back Kimani Vidal carried for 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt last fall. While Troy is without its top two wideouts from last season, it does have experience back with Deshon Stoudemire, who caught 41 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Defensively, Troy returned six starters but will be without Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Carlton Martial, whose eligibility expired at the end of the fall. While Troy will miss him, they have one of the best cornerbacks in the country in Reddy Steward, who logged 65 tackles and 15 pass breakups as he started all 14 games last fall.
But as Troy prepares to play its conference slate as the defending champions, that isn’t a phrase that Sumrall is drilling into the heads of his team. Instead, it’s the opposite.
“Build off and sustain to me is more about the core values and standards of the program than it is anything else,” Sumrall said. “I’ve been asked a lot about how do we plan to defend or repeat? That’s not a part of our vocabulary. I haven’t once talked with our team about how we defend anything. What I’ve tasked with our team is to be the best version of yourself you can be every day and the results and outcomes will come.”
The message is loud and clear.
It appears his team has bought into that mindset. It worked for the Trojans in 2022 and they hope it’ll be effective again in 2023.
“[We are] not trying to be super outcome driven, the championship isn’t the main focus, we focused on having the best summer as possible,” Olliendieck said. “Just being the best version of our team and everything else will take care of itself.”
