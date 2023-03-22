James Madison sophomore attacker Savannah Derey dreamed of going to the University of Virginia growing up, but things didn’t work out that way when she came out of high school.
But when she lined up across from the Cavaliers for the first time, the Roanoke native made her presence known off the bench for the Dukes.
Derey scored her first-career hat trick as the No. 5 Dukes knocked off the No. 12 Cavaliers on Wednesday afternoon at Sentara Park, which extended JMU’s winning streak to nine games.
The sophomore’s first two goals helped cut the Cavaliers’ lead to one each time, but her third was the insurance goal that the Dukes needed to hold on for the win. Derey found the back of the net with just under two minutes remaining to give JMU its first two-goal advantage of the contest.
Derey’s hat trick off the bench led the Dukes’ reserves in the comeback game in which they had multiple players step up in key situations – including Olivia Mattis scoring an eight-meter goal in her first seconds of action off the sideline.
“Big players step up in big moments,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said of her bench players. “And that’s what we’re seeing. I’m really proud of them. They continue to be put in these scenarios and they continue to step up.”
The Dukes held the Cavaliers off the scoreboard for the first quarter, but Virginia then scored three goals in the second and third quarters to take a two-goal lead. But the Dukes put on a clinic in the fourth quarter, outscoring the ‘Hoos 5-2 to beat Virginia for the second straight season.
Not only did the Dukes’ offense show up in the final quarter, but its defense did too. JMU goalie Kat Buchanan logged five of her 12 saves in the fourth period to help the Dukes pull off the come from behind win.
Derey thought that the gritty contest with Virginia was something JMU needed before it dives back into conference play this weekend since it was the closest game the Dukes had played since beating Maryland on March 1.
“I thought that was a game we really needed,” Derey said. “We haven’t had a game where it’s been that tight all game and I think we showed that we can be really resilient through that. I think that’s key for us to accomplish our goals in the future.”
But in a game where JMU’s two leading scorers – Isabella Peterson and Jankowski – combined for three goals on 13 shots, it was the other players that got the job done.
And for Jankowski, that was symbolic of how the team has stepped up throughout the season when one part of the squad isn’t playing as well as it could be.
“I feel like I think this every single game, there’s always someone that has someone’s back,” Jankowski said. “Just say someone has an off game, we know that someone’s going to have your back.”
Against the Cavaliers, the Dukes had seven different goal scorers, three of which came off the bench – including Maggie Clark, who scored the would-be game-winning goal with 4:33 to play.
The Dukes’ win led by its reserves was a positive that Jankowski saw as JMU prepares to travel to Temple on Saturday to resume American Athletic Conference play.
“I think that this is momentum moving forward,” Jankowski said. “Just proving to ourselves that even if the game is tight and there are flaws, we’re still going to work hard until the very end.”
But for Klaes, the Dukes’ fourth ranked win of the season proved that JMU belongs inside the top five in the country, a ranking that it earned earlier in the week.
Not only did she think that it justified JMU’s national ranking, but it may help the Dukes host in the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season as they chase their second national championship.
“I think this gives us clout,” Klaes said. “It puts us in a position to not only be getting a high seed in our conference tournament potentially, it puts us in a position to host some home games in the postseason.”
