WASHINGTON — As Liam Fornadel stood on the sideline at Audi Field and watched his defense go to work, he couldn’t help but watch the Seattle Sea Dragons’ offense – particularly its quarterback.
Fornadel, a longtime James Madison offensive lineman, made his XFL debut at right guard for the DC Defenders on Sunday night and found himself rooting for the guy he blocked for during the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Dukes: Ben DiNucci.
“I was a little conflicted,” Fornadel said with a smile. “I wanted him to do well, but not too well, where it got in the way of what we were trying to do. But it was awesome to see him play.”
Sunday night's game marked DiNucci's first appearance in a competitive football game since he started for the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, 2020.
And DiNucci didn’t waste any time making his presence known during his XFL debut. He capped a 12-play drive, which was his first of the game, with his best Patrick Mahomes impression — a highlight-reel shovel pass to former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon for the first score of the night.
The quarterback was flushed from the pocket and looked as if he was going to run for the endzone, but at the last second flipped the ball over two defenders’ heads and into Gordon’s hands.
By the time halftime rolled around, DiNucci was 17-of-22 passing for 149 yards and the touchdown. But in the second half, turnovers hurt the signal-caller, throwing two interceptions – one returned for a touchdown – and fumbled at the 1-yard line with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter in the 22-18 loss to the Defenders.
“It was fun,” said DiNucci, who led a touchdown drive on Seattle’s first two possessions of the game. “Any time you can be the guy, it comes with a lot of responsibility – it’s been a few years. … I got to take care of the ball, that’s kind of what’s been plaguing me the last few years, so that’s what I’ve got to figure out.”
Each of their paths to the XFL opener was different for DiNucci and Fornadel.
DiNucci, a former seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2019 campaign at JMU, made three appearances with the franchise during the 2020 season, but fumbled twice in his final appearance with the blue and silver, losing both of them.
The ability to play in the XFL is a way for DiNucci to prove himself to NFL teams, which he noted that not many players get. In fact, of the 10 teams in the spring league, only two quarterbacks have previous NFL starting experience: former Alabama and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller A.J. McCarron and DiNucci.
“[It’s] another opportunity,” DiNucci said. “For a lot of guys, like myself, it’s a second chance. I’m grateful to get it — some guys don’t and some guys do. Kind of up to us what we do with it.”
DiNucci shined at moments against the Defenders, utilizing quick passing to get the ball out of his hands in a timely manner. The result was positive, as the Sea Dragons marched down the field on their opening two possessions and DiNucci was firing on all cylinders.
But his trio of turnovers proved to be costly, allowing DC to score 15 of its 22 points on the first two and ice the game on the third.
“He’s been doing really well, we just got to take care of the football better and do those things,” Sea Dragons coach Jim Haslett said of DiNucci, who is one of two captains on the Seattle roster. “He’s got good leadership skills, he can run, he’s athletic, he can make all the throws.”
DiNucci finished with 282 passing yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions on 35-of-54 passing. Fornadel said he enjoyed watching DiNucci get back on the field.
“It’s always awesome to see him play,” Fornadel said. “I think he played his ass off. … He’s an awesome guy, an awesome player. Just to see him back out here to show what he’s got and prove to everybody the type of player that he is, it’s pretty cool.”
On the flip side, Fornadel has been working for any opportunity to continue to play football. He had a rookie minicamp tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer and spent time on the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice squad shortly afterwards.
Now with the DC Defenders, Fornadel hopes it allows him to play football at however high of a level he can make it. And on Sunday night, he cycled through the offensive line, starting at right guard and alternating with the backups every two series.
Fornadel has embraced the path that he’s taken to this point and isn’t comparing himself to others. Instead, he’s taking it one day at a time, trying to keep his professional dreams alive during every opportunity he gets.
“It says a lot about [my] perseverance,” Fornadel said. “Just sticking through it. My journey is going to be a lot different than other people’s. I think that’s what makes it amazing — just going to keep grinding, keep working, trying to chase every chance I can get to get a crack at it.”
