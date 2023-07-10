James Madison softball coach Loren LaPorte bolstered her pitching staff with a Power Five right-hander from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
LaPorte signed Molly Grube, a Virginia transfer, to add depth to the Dukes’ starting rotation for the 2024 season.
"We are so excited to welcome Molly to the JMU family," LaPorte said in a statement. "Her experience and ability will be a great addition to the pitching staff."
Grube made 67 appearances, including 50 starts, across her four year career with the Cavaliers and logged a 3.57 ERA in 215.2 career innings.
The Chesterfield native logged her best season in the circle in 2022 with 22 outings, 19 starts en route to 75 innings and a 2.52 ERA with a career-best 45 strikeouts. She threw a nine-inning shutout against Minnesota, while she also recorded a complete-game two-hitter in a 1-0 loss at No. 4 Clemson.
Before her collegiate career took off, Grube was a standout at Manchester High School in the Richmond area, where she was a two-time VHSL All-State selection.
In 2019, Grube was the Class 6 Region B Player of the Year and was named the Richmond-Times Dispatch Metro Player of the Year after she logged a 21-2 record with a 0.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts across 131 innings.
Grube will bring experience to JMU’s pitching staff that is led by right-hander Alissa Humphrey, while the Dukes will also gain the Class 1 Player of the Year Kirsten Fleet.
Fleet posted a 0.44 ERA and 852 strikeouts across 378 innings in three seasons in the circle at Auburn High School. The rising freshman recorded a .077 batting average against in her career and tossed nine no-hitters this past spring, including five perfect games.
