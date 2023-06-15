James Madison veteran head coach Steve Secord announced the signing of two highly-decorated men's tennis players in Esteve Agusti and Markus Giersiepen for the 2023-24 season earlier this week.
Agusti, a native of Girona, Spain, transfers to JMU after spending one season atop the lineup at Division II Eckerd College in Florida, while Giersiepen out of Madrid, Spain, enters as a true freshman. Agusti will join the program in the fall, while Giersiepen comes to campus next January.
The duo joins Harrison Lee, who committed to the Dukes early in May.
“We can't wait to have Esteve and Markus join our program next year,” Secord said in a statement. “Esteve is transferring from a school in the strongest conferences in D-II. He got a good taste of college tennis but is looking to elevate his training and level of competition and JMU and the Sun Belt will be a great fit. Esteve will immediately help us in singles and doubles, and I can't wait to start working with him this August. Markus should also help us in both singles and doubles right away. Through his international playing experience, he has already had success against current and former collegiate players. Markus will keep playing this summer and the fall and join us in January. We are looking for guys who love to train, play and get better every day. This class of Esteve, Markus and Harrison checks those boxes, and along with our returning guys, we are going to be a solid squad.”
