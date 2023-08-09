They’ve arrived back on campus, most of the roster from last season’s conference champs intact, with a brand new volleyball facility they say is one of the finest around.
All-in-all, the James Madison Dukes like life right now.
“I think we’re super, super excited to get back in the gym with our coaches,” reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Sophie Davis said. “I guess excitement sums it all up. Everything is new. I’m not used to it yet. It’s a new vibe, but that only adds to the excitement that was there for this season.”
JMU went 24-5 and 15-1 in Sun Belt play, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The Dukes bring back Davis and Miëtte Veldman, who was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in 2021.
Even with super setter Caroline Dozier, who had 980 assists last season, out for about six weeks with an injury, JMU is loaded, and expectations among the players are that this could be one of the best teams in program history.
Tuesday was the first official practice, but with a challenging non-conference schedule that includes matches against Pitt, Penn State, Oregon, Cal-Poly, VCU, High Point, and Western Kentucky, the Dukes unofficially began preparations much earlier.
“It’s been really exciting because we’ve gotten started with actual training,” Dozier said. “Our first session went really well and the energy was just awesome. We obviously trained really hard over the summer and had been here the majority of the summer, so I think it was nice to be able to show what we had to the coaches.”
That the players are self-motivated in their quest for back-to-back Sun Belt titles is a welcome development for head coach Lauren Steinbrecher.
JMU entered the Sun Belt Conference a year ago, somewhat unfamiliar with the teams in its new league.
Steinbrecher and company knew Texas State, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina were traditionally top contenders in the conference, but the Dukes weren’t sure how they stacked up coming out of the CAA and were eager to prove themselves.
That they did, losing only one conference match, a four-setter at Texas State. The Dukes handled the Bobcats in two other meetings, including the SBC championship match. JMU also cruised past Coastal and South Alabama, losing only two sets in four matches.
This time around, there is a focus on not resting on laurels.
“I liked the excitement of the unknown last year and the team came in without any expectations or any matches that were like ‘we’re probably going to win this,’ so maybe you’re not coming in as ready,” Steinbrecher said. “With the Sun Belt last year every game was exciting. So we’re focused on not predetermining based on what happened last year.”
JMU opens the season on Aug. 25 at home against High Point.
