For most of James Madison right-hander Ryan Murphy’s start on Saturday afternoon, he cruised through Georgia State’s lineup — until the sixth inning.
Murphy took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning, but after he gave up a two-out single, he responded with a strikeout. The next time he allowed a base runner, it wasn’t as easy to get out of the jam.
Georgia State’s Cameron Jones led off with a single and advanced to second on a balk. The next batter, Dylan Strickland, reached on a throwing error from JMU shortstop Mason Dunaway, which turned the next base hit into trouble for the Dukes.
Matt Ruiz’s swing — a three-run blast over the left field fence — gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead, the same advantage they held the night before, but this time JMU didn’t have a comeback effort in its bats and fell 3-1 in the series finale at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I think it’s more of a momentum shift than anything, giving up a three-run home run,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I didn’t think the ball was going to go out in left, but it was a line drive that took off. It was one of those things where we had opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on getting a big two-out hit when we needed it.”
The Dukes were in pursuit of their third straight come-from-behind win against Georgia State in as many days, but their bats couldn’t muster enough offense to complete the program’s first Sun Belt Conference series sweep.
JMU’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm like it had the previous two games in the series, both ending in walk-off fashion, as Jaylon Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded on Thursday and Jason Schiavone clubbed a grand slam to end it on Friday.
Instead, it was a slow burn in the final game of the three-game set.
Georgia State and JMU combined for just eight hits — four each — and all but one were weak contact that snuck through for a base hit.
Mason Dunaway hit a first-inning single and Mike Mancini did the same in the second, but it took until the seventh for JMU to get another base hit, this time a one-out RBI double from Mancini.
Ikenberry wanted to get past the Panthers’ starter and work off their bullpen, but as Rafael Acosta continued to work at an efficient pace, it became harder for the Dukes’ hitters.
“I think the biggest thing in that game was we let the starting pitcher settle in,” Ikenberry said. “When they settle in, we have to do something to disrupt his rhythm. We didn’t do that today. … He was just on, he was missing our barrels.”
JMU’s offense created the run by taking advantage of Acosta’s few miscues, a hit by pitch and a ball left in the zone for Mancini to poke it down the left field line.
“A lot of the time, you got to grind out runs, grind out hits,” Mancini said. “I was just fortunate to have a guy in scoring position to just try and do my job. Just trying to pass the bat, not trying to get too big and just try to make something happen.”
But while Georgia State got lights out pitching, like they did for most of the weekend slate, so did JMU.
Murphy, who relied on his offspeed pitches for most of the afternoon as his fastball wasn’t finding the zone at times, only misfired on one pitch: Ruiz’s home run. Other than that, he was efficient and tossed six innings with three earned runs allowed on four hits, four strikeouts and a walk — all on 75 pitches.
Though his fastball wasn’t at its best, Murphy’s changeup, curveball and slider kept the Panthers’ bats quiet for most of the contest.
“It’s not the best because obviously you want all the pitches working,” Murphy said.
But it’s good to know that if you don’t have one of your pitches, you have two or three other ones that you can trust.”
Ikenberry thought Murphy, who fell to 3-2 after his eighth start of the spring, threw the ball well, but the one at-bat in the sixth turned the game on its head.
“I thought his curveball was really good [today],” Ikenberry said. “He just threw strikes. They put the ball in play and we made plays behind him. That was a really well played college baseball game, they just had one swing of the bat that cost us three runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.