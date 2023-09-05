Dukes, Cavaliers Don’t Have A Long History, But It’s Full Of Memories

Surrounded by rows of wooden tables that had hundreds of full-sized football helmets, basketballs and countless stacks of photos waiting to be signed by sports stars of the past and present, Gary Clark stood in the back room of a mid-June Northern Virginia autograph show and his eyes lit up.
It’s been 40 years since he last donned the purple and white of a James Madison football uniform, but as Clark remembered his time in Harrisonburg, especially the two games against the University of Virginia, his initial shyness quickly dissipated.
“I haven’t thought about it in years,” Clark said with a wide grin. “It still brings a smile to my face, as you can see.”
He’d just arrived at the Chantilly Expo Center for a public autograph appearance and his presence was quickly noticed by those around. Clark’s a legend in this part of the state, but not for his JMU career. Instead, it was for his time with the Washington Redskins.
Clark, a three-time NFL All-Pro, has two Super Bowl rings from his time with Washington during his 11-year NFL career.
Harrisonburg native and former Virginia basketball standout Ralph Sampson strode by, towering over everyone else in the room with his 7-foot-4 frame. So did NBA legend Shawn Kemp, who checks in at a paltry 6-foot-10.
But as Clark, who stands at an average 5-foot-9, remembered back to his time at JMU, fellow former Washington wide receiver Santana Moss interjected with a quick handshake.
“What’s up, baby,” Moss said to Clark with a smile. “Are you doing all right?”
Where were we? Oh yeah, those games against Virginia. How could he forget? Clark’s name is almost synonymous with the meetings between the Dukes and ‘Hoos.
It’s been four decades since Clark dusted the Cavaliers’ defense for a then-school record 80-yard touchdown pass, and he followed that dazzling performance with two punt returns for scores the following season.
But for the first time since Clark’s record-setting special teams performance in 1983, JMU and Virginia will square off at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon to renew a rivalry that is separated by just 57 miles over the picturesque Shenandoah Mountains.
Though it will be just the fourth time these two programs have lined up across from one another, the previous trio of meetings were pivotal in the ascent of JMU’s then-up-start squad. And the memories from each of the contests are almost as fresh as they were in the moment.
“All of the players really got psyched to play them,” Clark said. “For us, it was like the Big Leagues. It was like our Super Bowl.”
‘It Was Like A Bad Dream’
Seven years after Madison College fielded its first football team, the Dukes found themselves inside Scott Stadium to square off with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s University of Virginia in front of 18,447 people.
It was 1979, and the Dukes were in their first year as a scholarship football program after finding early success at the Division III level in the mid-70s.
But the contest against the Cavaliers went as one would expect — not great for the team wearing gold helmets.
The Daily Press, a newspaper based in Virginia’s tidewater region, ran the headline “UVA Thoroughly Outclassess Hapless JMU In 69-6 rout” the following Sunday morning.
It wasn’t that bad. Well, it wasn’t a 63-point loss like the headline suggested. No, it was just a 69-9 rout of the Dukes.
“I said before the game that Virginia was the best football team we’ve ever played,” JMU coach Challace McMillin said at the time. “And I certainly feel that way.”
The Dukes, who entered the day with a 1-5 record through their first six games as a D-II program, lost six fumbles, including three in the second quarter, to allow the ‘Hoos to rack up 498 yards of offense in the defeat.
JMU’s lone bright spots were Scott Norwood’s 39-yard field goal to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter and quarterback Todd Bowls’ 54-yard touchdown scamper — the Dukes’ two-point conversion failed.
For then-freshman defensive lineman Jon Craver, the Dukes’ first meeting with the Cavaliers showed the stark disparity between a football program in its infancy and one that played the likes of Clemson and Florida State.
“We just couldn’t keep up,” Craver said. “UVA was faster, bigger — they were everywhere. It was just weird. It was like a bad dream. When you lose 69-9 it’s not like there’s much happening on offense or defense.”
Virginia held a 48-3 advantage at halftime, which allowed the Cavaliers to pull their top two running backs, Greg Taylor and Tommy Vigorito. That tandem combined for 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns to pace the Cavaliers’ offense in the first half.
Another freshman on that Dukes team, Byron Arnone, distinctly remembered looking over at UVA’s sideline and seeing Taylor and Vigorito in street clothes at the start of the second half.
“It was very embarrassing, to put it that way,” Arnone said.
JMU’s upstart squad had three games left in the 1979 season, and the Dukes closed the year with three straight wins over Randolph-Macon (54-0), Shippensburg State (10-7), and Morehead State (16-3).
While it wasn’t a pretty loss in Charlottesville, the Dukes were building a program. The Virginia defeat served as a measuring stick.
“Once you live through something like that, there’s nothing that can be any worse,” Craver said. “So you go into games a lot more confident than you would otherwise.”
‘We Were Playing Out Of Our Minds’
JMU quarterback Jon Roddy didn’t play a whole lot as a freshman, but when Bowles went down with a shoulder injury in the early part of the Dukes’ game at Appalachian State in 1982, Roddy soon cemented himself as the team’s starting quarterback.
After a rocky second quarter, where he didn’t complete any of his first six passes, Roddy starred for JMU with three second-half touchdowns, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ben Edwards to secure a 39-35 lead with 17 seconds left.
There wasn’t much of a drop-off from Bowles to Roddy, so as Clark, who was the team’s leading receiver, played with the young signal-caller, it wasn’t that different.
“I looked at them both as starting quarterbacks,” Clark said. “After Tom got hurt, Jon ended up becoming the starting quarterback. But Roddy could throw it. … I enjoyed playing with both of those quarterbacks. We were very fortunate to have two strong quarterbacks.”
Roddy called the second half against the Mountaineers the best half of football that he’d seen as a quarterback as the Dukes raced back to win.
And after Roddy led the Dukes’ comeback win at App State, he and JMU prepared to play at Virginia for the first time since the Cavaliers won by 60 three years before — this time, the Dukes were a I-AA program. After his heroic effort in Boone, N.C., Roddy became JMU’s starting quarterback for most of his career in Harrisonburg, and his first career start came in Charlottesville.
Roddy said he was nervous and slightly intimidated during warmups in Scott Stadium, with a much larger seating bowl than he’s ever played in surrounding the field. That, paired with the unknown of playing an I-A team for the first time, led to some pregame jitters.
But those didn’t last for long.
“You’re always nervous in a first start, but I gained a tremendous amount of confidence in the second half of the Appalachian State game,” Roddy said. “So as nervous as I was, it’s like any sporting event. As soon as the game started, I was fine.”
Arnone, who was a freshman at the time of the first meeting with the ‘Hoos, was in his senior season this time around. As the team prepared, there was a sense of confidence that the Dukes didn’t have the first time around against Virginia.
“Going into it, we had that swagger saying, ‘We can beat them,’” Arnone said. “Plus, we had a lot of guys that were freshmen [in 1979], and wanted that revenge part of it.”
Craver, also a freshman on the 1979 team, thought the same thing. The Dukes believed they could handle the Cavaliers in the second meeting.
“As a group, we had a lot more confidence that we could win,” Craver said. “I think wanting to get revenge is always a good motivator.”
Once the game started, the Dukes controlled both the offensive and defensive lines. Virginia, who was playing its first home game under coach George Welsh, had lost 14 of its previous 15 contests and was struggling to handle the trenches.
That allowed the Dukes to utilize their powerful run game, which opened up Clark’s receiving abilities downfield.
Roddy connected with Clark for an 80-yard touchdown, the then-program record for the longest touchdown pass, just 12 seconds after the Cavaliers took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The explosive play helped set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, and it also added to the Dukes’ already high confidence that they could hang with the ‘Hoos.
“I know I ran down the sidelines with him,” Arnone said. “Of course, with my speed compared to him, it wasn’t even close, but that started the whole thing. We had that momentum. Right there and then we were like, ‘We got this.’”
JMU took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter, which included a 53-yard pick-six by the Dukes’ Mike Thurman, but Virginia pulled ahead with an Antonio Rice seven-yard touchdown run in the early stages of the final period. But when the Dukes needed a score, Roddy was there with a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Dukes in the driver’s seat up 21-17, with just over six minutes to play.
The Dukes held on to win the game by that score as Ron Ziolkowski, who was converted from a running back into a linebacker, stripped the ball away from a Virginia ball carrier to all but seal the win late in the fourth quarter.
JMU celebrated on the field by carrying McMillian on the team’s shoulders. Craver, a four-year defensive line standout for the Dukes, said he threw up afterward, not from sickness, but because of the intensity of the contest.
He and the rest of the Dukes were playing with nothing to lose, which led to a successful time on the field.
“We were playing out of our minds,” Craver said. “I watched every player I knew playing like this was the last day of their life. … I can’t watch a single person that wasn’t doing their job. Every single person on the team was charged up to play the game of their lives, and many people did.”
Once the Dukes made it back to the visitors locker room, a black chalkboard had a simple message on it: “We did it.”
“We’ve been working against big odds the last couple of years, but our kids believed,” McMillin said at the time. “You can’t describe the way I feel.”
By the time the Dukes arrived back in Harrisonburg that night, there was a large mass of people waiting for the bus to drop the team off near Godwin Hall. That hadn’t happened before, and Arnone estimated upwards of 1,000 JMU fans were there to welcome them back.
“For me, that thrill was great, too,” Arnone said. “It seemed no longer did people leave the stadium after the band played at halftime. It was just a great feeling getting off that bus.”
Roddy, who was 6-of-16 for 130 yards and a touchdown that day, called the win “program-defining,” while others said it allowed the Dukes to have the confidence that they could play with any team in the country.
Well, JMU didn’t play Eric Dickerson and the undefeated SMU Mustangs that year, but they didn’t need to. After all, this was a team that struggled to hang with the ‘Hoos a few years earlier.
“Where the first game was kind of a blur, this was kind of marked in my mind,” Craver said of the win over Virginia. “It was quite an event. For many of us, it’s the biggest win we’ve ever had in our lives. It was a pretty big deal.”
‘They’re Scared Of Me’
Clark, who had a decorated career as an NFL wide receiver, makes a good number of public appearances a year, whether it’s an autograph signing or otherwise. Most of the time, when someone brings up his college days, his two punt returns for a touchdown against Virginia soon follow.
But he didn’t make any special teams house calls in the game the Dukes beat the Cavaliers, rather, they came in the following season — both before halftime.
Clark’s first one was an 87-yard return in the first quarter, which allowed the Dukes to strike first. The other, an 89-yard score, handed JMU a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, and it appeared that the Dukes were primed to win their second straight over Virginia.
But the Cavaliers did two things in the second half to beat the Dukes 21-14 in front of 31,984: play stout defense and kick away from Clark.
“I think most people take pride in somebody being scared of them,” Clark said. “After the second time [they punted away from me], I was like ‘They’re scared of me.’ When I was a receiver, I wanted the defense to be scared. And I felt the same way about punt returns.”
The ‘Hoos didn’t allow Clark an opportunity to return any more punts, which he called “disheartening,” but at the same time thought it was a level of respect.
His 183 punt return yards set a program record, which was matched by D’Angelo Amos against Villanova in 2018. His two returns for touchdowns also went down as the longest in program history before Amos matched the 89-yarder in the Villanova game, while Cortez Thompson returned a punt for an 87-yard score against Rhode Island in 2004.
“I was really fortunate that those guys were able to lay the blocks at the right time for me to outrun everybody else,” Clark said. “As a return guy, you’re only as good as your blockers. Once I had a hole, I could shoot through it.”
For Roddy, who led the Dukes at quarterback in the second meeting against the Cavaliers, watching Clark do his thing on special teams made him speechless at times.
“They were utterly ridiculous,” Roddy said. “We used to have this play where we built a wall on one side of the field and most teams had never seen it before. He got to that wall on two punt returns and he got down the field. He was looking back at the 30-yard line with nobody around him. That’s how fast he got around them on both punt returns. Just an amazing athlete.”
Clark, who hoped to score four or five touchdowns via a punt return in that contest, thought the Dukes had a legitimate shot of winning the 1983 meeting, and it still eats at him today. But his ability to make plays, and the Dukes' potential to recruit more players like him, seemed to be a reason the ‘Hoos didn’t want to play on the gridiron for a while.
“The things I remember most about those games were them fearing me,” Clark said of the Virginia games. “The thing I hate more about it was we only won one of the two games. They took us off their schedule for a long time after that.”
‘Appreciative Of The Opportunity’
After the 1983 bout between the Cavaliers and Dukes, the Roanoke Times’ Doug Doughty wrote a lede that foreshadowed the next four decades of football between the two programs, “Don’t think it bothers Virginia that James Madison will be going off the Cavaliers’ schedule after this year.”
“If that’s true, I’m happy,” Virginia tailback Beaver Petty told the Roanoke Times after the game. “They’re a good football team. As far as I’m concerned, we’ve got everything to lose and nothing to gain.”
That sentiment from the ‘Hoos tailback wasn’t an uncommon feeling, it appears.
JMU and Virginia haven’t played on the gridiron since Petty uttered those words four decades ago — even though Dukes fans have been clamoring for the two teams to play for most of the past four decades.
The purple and gold’s fanbase wasn’t the only one that held the desire to play the Cavaliers again, but JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne did too.
The Dukes’ longtime athletic director said he’d pursued a game in Charlottesville aggressively for the past 10-15 years. But since JMU was an FCS program, it became even harder to negotiate a way to get on the Cavaliers’ schedule.
Virginia agreed to play this weekend’s game last March but as a one-off contest over the mountain.
Though JMU is now in the FBS ranks, Bourne said it’s not any easier to schedule the in-state ACC powers. The Dukes have Virginia on the schedule this fall and a date at Virginia Tech in 2025, but Bourne wants to see those programs play in Bridgeforth Stadium, which he hasn’t had luck with either team yet.
“I think it’s not only good for the schools, it’s good for the state of Virginia because we’re in-state schools,” Bourne said. “There’s rarely a day that goes by where we’re not aggressively calling or doing something on the schedule to try to get a broader range of opponents to come to Harrisonburg.”
JMU will receive $550,000 to play Virginia this weekend and another $500,000 to play at Virginia Tech in two seasons, but Bourne doesn’t want to just play for guarantees with the in-state schools.
While he said he’s appreciative of the two athletic departments for scheduling the Dukes over the next few seasons, Bourne wants to see the Cavaliers and Hokies on the purple and gold’s schedule more often — and in Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Now that we’re FBS, there’s no reason why those schools aren’t coming here,” Bourne said. “I’m not going to be like Old Dominion [and] ask for a 10-game schedule. Right now I’m asking for one game, let’s do a two-for-one and let’s go from there.”
It took 40 years for the Dukes to square off with the Cavaliers again, but JMU doesn’t want another four decades to come between Saturday’s game and the next meeting.
“[We’re] very appreciative of the opportunity,” Bourne said. “We’re just saying it’s a different day and a different time. When you’re the program of the stature that we are, we feel that it’s actually healthy for them, too.”
Time will tell, but there’s one thing that’s certain — the Dukes have a chance to knock off the ‘Hoos for the first time in 41 years Saturday in front of what’s expected to be a packed crowd at Scott Stadium. And on this occasion, JMU isn’t the underdog. The host is.
