James Madison wrapped up a phenomenal weekend, defeating Louisiana 9-4 on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park to complete a Sun Belt Conference baseball sweep.
Nine of the 12 hits for the Dukes went for extra bases. For the series, JMU hit .380 with nine home runs — the most in a series since hitting 23 in a four-game series in 2011.
The Cajuns entered the weekend as the No. 2 team in the Sun Belt and recently knocked off No. 1 LSU. JMU held a +18-run differential for the weekend and has now homered in four straight games — the longest such streak since four in a row back in 2013.
After redshirt senior Trevon Dabney hit a solo homer in the second to even the game up at 1-1, sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone connected on an RBI double to score redshirt senior Kyle Novak and sophomore Ryan Dooley followed that up with a two-run blast of his own to give the purple and gold a 4-1 lead by the end of the frame.
Freshman Mike Mancini hit his first homer of his collegiate career in the third, and the Dukes were never threatened from there en route to the big-time series victory.
Junior right-hander Ryan Murphy got his fourth win of the season on the bump for James Madison, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks in 5.1 innings.
T.R. Williams, the Page County alum in his first season with the Dukes, tossed 2.2 innings of one-hit shutout baseball in relief, earning a strikeout in the process.
Mason Dunaway, a redshirt junior, was 2-for-4 with a double for JMU, while Mancini finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Dooley was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Davney and Novak also had two hits apiece for the Dukes, while Schiavone and freshman third baseman Wyatt Peifer each added RBI doubles in the victory.
JMU (23-16, 8-8 SBC) is back in action Tuesday with an in-state road contest against red-hot Virginia Tech. That game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
Louisiana 100 002 100 — 4 7 1
James Madison 042 003 00x — 9 12 2
McGehee, Hill (2), Fluno (3), Etheridge (5), Marshall (6), Moody (8), and Brock. Murphy, Kleinfelter (6), Williams (7), and Schiavone. W — Murphy (4-3). L — McGehee (1-1). 2B — ULL: Veillon. JMU: Dunaway (2), Dabney, Schiavone, Peifer. 3B — JMU: Novak. HR — ULL: Robichaux, first inning, none on. Taylor, sixth inning, none on. Higgs, seventh inning, none on. JMU: Dabney, second inning, none on. Dooley, second inning, one on. Mancini, third inning, none on. SH — JMU: Schiavone. SB — ULL: DeBarge, Taylor, Marusak. JMU: Dunaway, Mancini, Dooley.
