As James Madison works to set 2023-24 schedules for its men’s and women’s basketball teams, fans almost universally have one request. They’d like to see the Dukes schedule more high-profile opponents.
But securing games against teams from high-major conferences comes with significant challenges, particularly for the JMU men. But both programs have gotten more creative with their non-conference scheduling attempts, especially as the move to the Sun Belt added more travel for some league basketball games.
“Everybody searches for wins,” JMU men’s head coach Mark Byington said. “They don’t want bad losses. You don’t want to be a team that’s not going to have enough weight on schedule. For many teams this year, we wound up being a Quad 2 game for them. If you beat us, a Quad 2 win is great. If you lost to us, a Quad 2 loss isn’t the worst thing in the world. What you don’t want to be is a Quad 3 or 4 loss to a team.”
Programs across the country have attempted to manipulate NET rankings via scheduling, thus increasing the odds of making the NCAA Tournament. The JMU men finished in the Top 100 of NET this season, making the Dukes a more intriguing opponent in some regards.
But JMU is still somewhat hamstrung. In the current NET formula, racking up victories, even against bad teams, is rewarded, even if a loss to a program the caliber of the Dukes doesn’t necessarily hurt.
JMU has also tried to limit air travel in non-conference games, saving the travel budget to charter flights to certain Sun Belt games. Ideally, the Dukes would like to secure home games against notable opponents, whether in the form of home-and-home series with teams from conferences such as the Atlantic 10 or two-for-one deals with teams from a high-major league.
But only a few teams are willing to make that deal.
“I love it when we play Power 5’s,” Byington said. “Our goal when we try to do a Power 5 is to do a two-for-one. But they’re just not coming here. They don’t want the threat of losing at our place. Some of them don’t even want us to come to their place for one. There’s got to be some more strategic things with scheduling. I think we’ll play at least one of them. I don’t mind, if our program keeps advancing, playing two or three of them in a year. The issue is going to be that none of them are going to be in Harrisonburg.”
Another option is to go on the road for a one-off game against teams from major conferences for a payday, usually between $60,000 and $100,000. Last season JMU played at North Carolina in such a game and wrapped up a rare two-for-one series with Virginia in Charlottesville.
Even those so-called “buy games” have become harder to secure, especially ones that fit within the Sun Belt’s overall scheduling philosophy.
“Our league has kind of told us to stay away from playing Top 20 teams on the road that are Power 5 teams, guarantees or not,” Byington said. “They would want you to play a 25-to-45 NET team if you’re going to play a Power 5. If you look at those teams that are on there, none of those teams would play us this past year. And some of those teams won’t play us next year. I know right now we’re already getting told no. I’m not completely bought into that. I understand what they are doing for NETs and stuff like that, but I think you learn a lot about a team in those situations, and it’s usually on national television. Those aren’t bad things at all.”
The idea of playing a road game for a payday may also extend to the JMU women, which goes against recent trends for the Dukes, who have rarely played a one-off buy game in the past decade. Generally speaking, the JMU women have had a much easier time than the men securing games, even home-and-home series, with top-notch opponents.
The Dukes’ reputation as a top mid-major program and that many high-major women’s programs are not sacrificing significant ticket revenue to play on the road has allowed JMU to routinely play teams such as Maryland, North Carolina, West Virginia, and others.
JMU women’s head coach Sean O’Regan said his office had agreements in principle, if not signed contracts, for 10 of the Dukes’ 11 non-conference games. JMU will also participate in the Women’s Cancun Challenge that will pit the Dukes against Michigan State and Montana State next November in Mexico.
But the last slot could go to a buy game if the Dukes can find an opponent, preferably on the East Coast, willing to pay around $25,000.
“We’re just going to get the higher end when it’s a guarantee-only game,” O’Regan said. “You’re not going to get a mid-level ACC team to pay us because it’s like, well if you’re going to pay somebody you better win. You’re going to get the very high-end offers and we’re trying to find a close one because if you fly to Waco to play, with the hotel and food and all of that, it’s like $18,000 right there.”
One thing that has taken some pressure off the schedule makers is the new Sun Belt-MAC challenge. On both the men’s and women’s sides, Sun Belt and MAC teams will match up twice next season — once in November and once in February — with the opponents determined based on NET rankings.
For both the JMU men and women, the setup should offer opportunities for quality mid-major victories outside of conference play.
“We’re more than likely going to be a road team in the first one, and that’s all we know,” Byington said. “We’ll definitely have three MAC teams because we also have Buffalo at home. As opposed to us playing some bottom-tier leagues, we’re hoping what we’re talking about is a good win is a good win and there’s no such thing as a bad loss, especially when you’re trying to take the top of their league playing the top of our league.”
