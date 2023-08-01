James Madison opened its series of summer exhibition games in Italy with a bang on Tuesday.
But the competition should get much stiffer in the final two games before the Dukes return to the United States.
JMU ran away with a 133-40 blowout of ASD Pallacanestro Calenzano, with 10 James Madison players scoring at least eight points.
Colorado transfer Quincy Allen led the Dukes in scoring with 17 points.
Calenzano competes in Series D of the Italian Basketball League system, and while the Bulldogs had a successful 2022-23 season, it was in the sixth tier of Italian hoops.
The Dukes return to action Friday and Saturday against more prestigious clubs.
JMU will take on A.S. Stella Azzurra and Virtus Roma in the final two contests.
Stella Azzurra plays in Series B of the Italian league, and last season’s roster included Duane Wilson, a former Top 100 recruit who played at Marquette and Texas A&M, and former Drexel standout Samme Givens.
Virtus Roma competes in Series A2, the second-highest level of professional basketball in Italy. Previous Virtus Roma rosters have included players such as former Georgetown and NBA players Henry Sims and one-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Nic Moore.
While Allen, a former Top-100 recruit from the Washington D.C. area, led JMU in scoring, it was a balanced effort Tuesday.
Reigning Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards scored 12 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists for the Dukes.
Boston College transfer TJ Bickerstaff scored 15 points, while Robert Morris transfer Mike Green III scored 14 with five assists. Shooting guard Noah Freidel scored 14, all in the first half for JMU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.