Freshman standout KK Mathis drove in sophomore Kylee Gleason for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and junior designated hitter Hannah Hennessy added a two-run homer for good measure as James Madison softball won its fifth straight with a 14-11 extra-innings win over non-conference foe NC State at the Wolfpack Classic on Sunday.
Every player in the Dukes’ lineup recorded at least one hit, with second baseman Mathis leading the way with a perfect 5-for-5 day, including a double, a homer and four RBIs.
Hennessy finished with six RBIs, going 3-for-5 with a double and a homer, while graduate student Hannah Shifflett was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and Jasmine Hall, a sophomore shortstop, was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored.
In the circle, Rebecca Muh earned the win, tossing two innings and giving up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one, while junior star Alissa Humphrey earned a save, tossing six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and six walks, but striking out eight. Humphrey pitched until the sixth and reentered in the eighth.
The five straight in-season tournament victories are the first for the Dukes since 2018, when the team competed in the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii.
JMU (8-3) will be back in action Saturday in the Carolina Classic against Purdue.
