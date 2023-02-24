James Madison had next to nothing on the line in Friday evening’s game against visiting Marshall. It looked like it.
The Thundering Herd, which entered the game with a losing record in Sun Belt Conference play, dominated the Dukes in the second half on the way to a 71-58 victory. JMU coach Sean O’Regan yanked his regular rotation players early in the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 20 points, its largest deficit of the season, and went the rest of the way with four little-used freshmen and Charleston transfer Amira Williams on the floor.
That group threatened to get JMU back in it with fresh energy and 11 straight points. But even amid that run, the Dukes’ offense couldn’t match their defense and score at a rate fast enough to facilitate a serious comeback.
“They are a good team too and I think we didn’t take it seriously as much as we should,” JMU point guard Caroline Germond said. “It’s going to get us going for next week. [Being down] 20 points is never going to happen again.”
The Dukes (23-7, 13-5 SBC) had already clinched a share of the Sun Belt regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament with their victory at Appalachian State two days earlier. JMU could have claimed the regular-season title outright, but the Herd (16-13, 9-9 SBC) had other ideas, and JMU never got closer than nine after falling behind by 20.
With the loss, JMU finished in a three-way tie for the regular season championship with Texas State and Southern Miss. The Dukes own the top seed in the conference tournament after beating the Bobcats and Eagles head-to-head.
JMU shot 25 percent from the field while Marshall knocked down 12-of-24 3-pointers, including six by Terah Harness, to run away with it.
Kiki Jefferson, who came in the leading candidate for Sun Belt Player of the Year, had her least productive game of the season, finishing with six points and three rebounds in 22 minutes, and the Dukes didn’t have a single player score more than eight points while Abby Beeman scored 20 to lead three Herd players in double figures.
Roshala Scott, who finished with 17 points, hit an early 3-pointer to give the Herd a quick 10-5 lead before JMU answered with back-to-back 3s by Peyton McDaniel and Jamia Hazell. But Marshall was scorching hot all around in the opening quarter.
The Thundering Herd shot 57 percent in the first, with Scott putting up seven points in the first 10 minutes to spark a 20-15 Marshall lead. The visitors cooled off significantly in the second quarter, missing their first eight field goal attempts while JMU regained the lead.
But even as Marshall shot 2-for-16 in the quarter, JMU couldn’t pull away. The Dukes went more than eight minutes without a field goal to close the half and went to the locker room leading just 26-25.
Neither team’s shooting improved much coming out of the locker room, but Marshall found a way to score the first seven points of the half. JMU’s offensive funk extended for the rest of the third quarter while Marshall gained a ton of momentum late in the period with back-to-back 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater from Beeman from 40 feet away to end the third.
The Thundering Herd turned that into a 16-0 run stretching into the opening minutes of the fourth and soon led 60-40.
“They outplayed us in a lot of ways,” O’Regan said. “I don’t really know our players’ mindset. I just thought Marshall outplayed us. Now we could play them Friday (in the conference tournament) and they just came to our place and beat us.”
The reserve group of freshmen Chloe Sterling, Mya Kone, Cheyenne Rowe, Kadidia Toure, and Williams turned up the defensive intensity and brought the crowd of 2,280 to life in the final minutes.
But the Dukes will still need to regroup before next week’s Sun Belt tourney. Jefferson promised that wouldn’t be a problem.
“It’s not tough at all [to regroup],” Jefferson said. “With our team, we’ll be ready.”
