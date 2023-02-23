As each James Madison batter steps into the batter's box, they won't look down to third base coach Mike Roberts for the traditional hitting signs.
Instead, they'll glance down at their wrists.
This season, JMU utilizes technology in the batter's box to relay the situational signs to its hitters via Game Day Signals, a velcro strap that flashes a trio of numbers on a little screen.
It's the first season that the Dukes hitters have used this method, but it didn't take long for the team's bats to adapt.
"It was definitely an adjustment, definitely a little hard at the start," JMU outfielder Trevon Dabney said. "But we're all used to it. I love it."
The technology helps the Dukes get into the batter's box quicker with the NCAA's new pace of play rules for the 2023 season, with the pitcher and hitter on a 20-second clock between pitches.
The pitcher must begin their delivery within that allotted time, or a ball will be awarded to the hitter. If the batter isn't in the box within the first 10 seconds of the clock or attempts to step out of the box after 10 seconds, then a strike will be called.
The NCAA implemented the rule change after Minor League Baseball used a similar pitch clock during the past two seasons and saw the length of games decrease by 18-25 minutes. Each MiLB ballpark has a visual clock that counts down each time, but at Veterans Memorial Park, it's up to the umpire's discretion on the 20 seconds currently.
But by Jan. 1, 2024, all Division I stadiums must have a visible clock to enforce the rule.
The signals have already helped speed up games for JMU. The Dukes dispatched George Mason in their 10-2 home opening win on Tuesday afternoon in just over 2-and-a-half hours – almost 30 minutes shorter than last year's matchup with the Patriots, which featured fewer hits and more runs in the contest.
For JMU, the technology isn't entirely uncharted territory since the Dukes' pitchers, and catchers used it last season on the mound to get the pitch calls from pitching coach Jimmy Jackson.
"Pitchers [numbers] are a little different; it's pitch and location," JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. "Our hitting numbers are a little different, so it's not hard to memorize."
It's simple to relay the signs via the small black band worn on the wrist. A coach has a small box with numbers and a screen similar to the size of a calculator and can type in a sequence of three numbers from the dugout.
Ikenberry said that with the NCAA's pace of play rules, the coaching staff discussed how they could cut down on time for hitters to get in the box, and eliminating the traditional hand signs was a way to do that.
"It just makes it easier to look at numbers," Ikenberry said. "Coach Roberts has done a great job of getting our guys to know what the numbers mean over the last several weeks."
And for the players, it eliminates confusion about what a particular hand sign may mean.
"The only adjustment was learning all the sign sequences," outfielder/pitcher Jack Cone said. "I think we all are loving it. It's just easier to get the sign in quickly and know exactly what we're doing without any confusion or trust issues."
Freshman Makes Immediate Impact
It hasn't taken JMU freshman second baseman Mike Mancini long to adjust to the college level.
After going hitless in his college debut at Florida State last Friday, Mancini has logged at least one hit in his previous three games, including a two-hit afternoon against George Mason on Tuesday.
The Endwell, N.Y., native has also logged at least one run in each game during that stretch with a pair of doubles. Mancini boasts the third-best batting average on the team, hitting .364, the highest of any player that has started all four games.
In addition to his ability to put the ball in play, Mancini has walked five times with only two strikeouts.
Dukes Welcome Cornell To Harrisonburg
JMU continues its 10-game homestand with a three-game slate against Cornell this weekend.
The Dukes and the Big Red last played in 2014, and JMU leads the all-time series 3-2, but Cornell has won the past two contests. Of the five games played between the two programs, only one hasn't had a team score more than 10 runs – the first meeting in 2011.
JMU's starting rotation – which is expected to be left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke (Friday), right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy (Saturday), and left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams (Sunday) – is in search of its first win after dropping all three games at Florida State last weekend.
Burke, who returned from Tommy John surgery after only making two starts last season, pitched 1.2 innings in his start at Florida State, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks, and looks to rebound on Friday.
The Dukes' game against the Big Red on Friday is set for 3 p.m., Saturday will start at 2 p.m., and Sunday's contest will begin at 1 p.m.
