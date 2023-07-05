James Madison won all four major women’s lacrosse awards and placed a state-best seven players on the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Team, the Virginia Sports Information Directors announced on Monday.
To the surprise of few, redshirt junior Isabella Peterson was named the Player of the Year, while teammate and redshirt senior Mairead Durkin was named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year, freshman Maddie Epke took Rookie of the Year, and Dukes 17th-year head coach Shelley Klaes was named the state’s Coach of the Year.
JMU redshirt seniors Rachel Matey and Kat Buchanan joined Peterson and Durkin on the all-state first team while the second team consisted of a trio of Dukes in redshirt senior Lizzy Fox, senior Tai Jankowski, and redshirt junior Taylor Marchetti.
The Tewaaraton Award finalist and a consensus first-team All-American, Peterson scored 91 goals and scored a career-high 114 points to rank second in the nation. She finished with 18 hat tricks and possessed 90 draw controls while being unanimously named the Attack Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference.
Durkin continued to add to her postseason honors as another consensus first-team All-American after causing 47 turnovers and adding 37 ground balls this past season. She was unanimously voted the AAC Defensive Player of the Year for her play.
Epke started all 22 games as a freshman for the Dukes, scoring 17 goals and 28 assists while earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, while Klaes was named the Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season and seventh overall.
JMU finished as the No. 6 team in the country in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Poll and went 5-0 against in-state foes.
