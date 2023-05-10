They say nothing’s free in this world.
And despite what the name implies, that holds true for free position opportunities against the James Madison defense.
In women’s lacrosse, a foul committed in front of the goal gives the opponent a free position shot at the eight-meter arc with the defense held four-meters away until the whistle blows to resume play. It’s often regarded as the most golden of scoring opportunities.
JMU, for instance, ranks ninth in the nation converting 52.6 percent of its free position shots. The Dukes opponents score off a free position less than 26 percent of the time.
“Our blocking technique on eight-meters, I think JMU actually kind of invented that,” Dukes defender Rachel Matey said. “I’ve been practicing it over the years, getting off the line fast. I think other programs, as I watch now, it’s never been done. We’ve kind of perfected it. It’s never been done being able to block eight-meters like this, ever.”
While many teams will make an attempt to collapse down and at least take away the shooter’s ability to get a running start of the whistle, JMU has dedicated itself to perfecting a first-step technique that gets defenders to the shooter before even move toward the goal.
The result is usually one of three things: The JMU defender four-meters back can get a stick on the shot, the shooters gets off a quick, but less powerful shot saved by Dukes’ goalie Kat Buchanan, or the offense simply passes out of the eight-meter and sets up its offense.
The success on free positions is a major reason JMU (17-2) is set to host the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday at Sentara Park as the No. 7 overall seed.
Little fear of giving up free positions — JMU’s opponents have taken 18 more free positions, but converted on 21 fewer eight-meter shots than the Dukes — allows JMU’s defense, led by Matey and Mairead Durkin, who have each earned All-American honors in their careers, play more aggressive.
Or course it takes both superior skill and athleticism to play that way.
“Teams, if you watch people play us versus other opponents, they pass out of those eight-meters because they know we are going to block them,” Matey said. “Off eight-meters, that first step being that explosive, that takes a lot of practice. You get better and better every single time you do it. Being on the stick side of an opponent, you get out and you block their stick, that doesn’t even get on the goal frame and you get an opportunity to get the ball back.”
JMU enters the NCAA Tournament off a 9-8 loss to Florida in the AAC championship game, but on a tough shooting day the Dukes topped the Gators in nearly every other statistical category, including holding Florida 0-for-5 on eight meters.
“We’re hungry,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We did not play in the fourth quarter the way we needed to play. It doesn’t shake our confidence whatsoever. It just surges us to do the work.”
