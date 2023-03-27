James Madison picked up a big-time Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday, defeating defending league champion South Alabama 5-2 in women's tennis action at Hillside Courts in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes (9-5, 5-0 SBC) have now won 11 straight matches in conference play, dating back to their time in the Colonial Athletic Association, and 14 when counting postseason play.
"Overall, the success of this weekend is a credit to the team learning from our non-conference season and growing from some tough losses," JMU head coach Shelley Jaudon said. "I'm proud of the way our seniors stepped up this weekend and led the way."
Seniors Kylie Moulin and Daniela Voloh earned wins in their respective singles matches and doubles, while redshirt senior Dara Afanasyeva and sophomore Hope Moulin had singles wins.
"This was a well-played match from the girls today. Kylie and Ines [Oliveira] gave us strong momentum going into singles with a gutsy performance at No. 1 doubles. I'm really pleased with the way we closed out our singles matches with confidence."
The Dukes are back in action this weekend with two more Sun Belt matchups at home against Louisiana Monroe and Arkansas State. The match with ULM is on Saturday at noon, while the battle with Arkansas State will occur on Sunday at 11 a.m.
"It's important for us to use this weekend's momentum into another strong home weekend to come," Jaudon said.
