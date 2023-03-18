Now riding an eight-game win streak, No. 7 James Madison made good on Saturday's first American Athletic Conference matchup.
Dukes head coach Shelley Klaes reminded her team not to flip the script, knowing that the AAC was No. 8 Florida's territory, making them the underdogs.
The underdogs prevailed on Saturday, as JMU went on a six-goal run in the second half to defeat the Gators 14-9 at Sentara Park.
"We wanted to set the tone that Florida's not going away," Klaes said. "We're going to have to go right through them if we want this, so let's start right out of the gate going right at them. I'm really proud of my girls. I think that they stepped up, they played a great 60 minutes [on Saturday] and did what they had to do at the end of the game to finish big."
With six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Savannah Derey snagged a goal off an assist from Isabella Peterson to increase JMU's lead to two. From there, they would go on a tear and tally three more goals before the final whistle.
Klaes talked about the goal in the locker room and how it was a crucial point in the game.
"As coaches, we can't do it for them, they have to do it themselves," Klaes said. "We said we need a goal right now, and it doesn't matter who scores it. … We said it's not going to be these big, beautiful plays, it's going to be small, little, basic fundamental plays that are actually going to win us this game."
Peterson notched three goals and an assist on Saturday. The redshirt junior said the team knew how important it was to perform well in their conference debut and set the tone.
Peterson felt it was an overall team effort and win.
"Florida's known as the gritty team in the American, and we were sorta known as the gritty team in the CAA," Peterson said. "We wanted to come here and show them what JMU grit is all about. I think in the end, we really executed on those man-up plays that led us to go on that 6-goal run."
Rachel Matey said it feels great to keep the win streak alive. The redshirt senior grabbed four ground balls on Saturday.
"I don't think we've had this long of a win streak," Matey said. "We've always had one or two losses, so not only this game, but the whole season has been going on an upward slope."
Lizzy Fox also put up three goals and had four shots on goal on Saturday. Fox knew Florida's a physical team, and they were on Saturday.
"We knew we had to protect our sticks, especially clearing the ball and when we're dodging and whatnot," Fox said. "That was the main focus for us."
Matey attested to the Gators' physicality, but she knows they're also physical. However, she said the difference on Saturday is that they knew when to subdue that energy.
"When the refs are calling the game the way they're calling it, you have to sometimes reel back in that physicality," Matey said. "Anybody can be crazy physical, but sometimes the calls aren't going to go your way. You have to adjust and adapt, and I think we did that slightly better than they did. I think that's why the score was the way it was."
The Dukes (8-1, 1-0 AAC) host in-state rival Virginia on Wednesday.
Peterson said they always want to win the battle for Virginia, but they're hungrier for it this time because they want to win it for their assistant coach Colleen Shearer — who once was UVA's assistant coach.
"They're a really great program and they're doing really well this year," Peterson said. "We want to get that win for her and for us."
