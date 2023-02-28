Dukes Duo Teammates Since Elementary School

Lizzy Fox said they met playing basketball in first grade. Mairead Durkin remembered a friendship starting in second grade before playing on the same third-grade soccer team.
Either way, the fifth-year lacrosse players at James Madison have been best friends, teammates, and occasional opponents for a long time.
Both returned to play one more season at JMU, chasing a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
And even though a concussion delayed the start of Fox’s season, they’ve helped the 13th-ranked Dukes to a 3-1 start heading into a Wednesday home matchup against No. 3 Maryland at Sentara Park.
“We were best friends growing up, obviously,” Fox said. “And then we went to different high schools and were still on the same travel team so we’d still see each other. We went through the process together.”
Fox, a defensive-minded midfielder who was a preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association pick in 2022, and Durkin, an All-American defender, have made JMU one of the toughest teams in the country to score against.
The Dukes gave up 14 goals to No. 1 North Carolina in a season-opening loss but have held Virginia Tech, UConn, and High Point to an average of seven goals across three straight victories.
The duo played various sports together as youngsters and played against each other in high school basketball. Durkin’s best sport, though, Gaelic football, was one Fox didn’t play. Durkin, whose father is Irish, led the United States to a world championship in Gaelic football before settling on lacrosse as the sport she’d pursue a college scholarship.
After committing to JMU, Durkin encouraged Fox to do the same.
“She’s been my ride or die, literally since second grade,” Durkin said. “Sophomore year I was in basketball practice at school and [JMU head coach] Shelley [Klaes] was calling. I went out in the hallway and committed. Liz was talking to Delaware and I think was going to commit there actually, but I was like ‘please come to JMU. Come with me.’ And she did.”
Both were initially recruited as midfielders and envisioned playing on the same line at JMU. But Durkin switched to defense after arriving in Harrisonburg. They still share the field quite a bit but are nearly inseparable off it.
The Dukes have three sets of sisters on the 2023 roster, but Fox and Durkin from Rockland County, N.Y., are arguably as close as sisters, saying that with online classes, they are often together 24 hours a day as teammates and roommates.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten sick of her,” Fox said. “We don’t have drama. We’re not like that at all, so there’s no reason really to get sick of each other. I mean, we have our own space and whatnot, but we’re mostly with each other all day everyday.”
Durkin and Fox, along with fellow standouts Kasey Knobloch at attack and defender Rachel Matey, were players who decided to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and return to JMU.
The goal was to advance further in the NCAA Tournament and chase conference and national titles after losing to Loyola in the second round of last year’s NCAA playoff.
“It’s our last go around,” Fox said. “We all came back for another year and you know we’re really ready to get past that step and really make a run this year.”
