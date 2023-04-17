Amid a string of 14 consecutive victories, James Madison women’s lacrosse knows the streak is a great thing.
Nobody wants to lose, of course.
But at the same time, the fourth-ranked Dukes face the challenge of not letting the streak itself and increased chatter of how far this team can go become a distraction.
So far, so good. Since losing to then-No. 1 North Carolina in the season opener, JMU’s run of 14 straight wins has included victories against five teams ranked in the Top 25 at the time they played.
“For us it’s more of a mentality thing,” senior midfielder Lilly Boswell said. “Getting on a winning streak is one thing, but continuing to do it is another. We all know, especially the seniors, this is an important season for us. We’re pushing hard in practice and focusing on each game as the week comes.”
While JMU squeaked by some good teams early in the season — beating five ranked teams during this run — of late, it has been nothing short of dominant. The Dukes have won their past four games by an average of 12.5 goals, including Sunday’s 17-8 victory against Cincinnati.
The victory against the Bearcats clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title in JMU’s first season as an affiliate member in women’s lacrosse. Should JMU win at ECU on April 29, the Dukes will secure first place outright.
There was recognition of the achievement on the field Sunday, with championship hats and T-shirts, the kind of celebration JMU didn’t get to participate in last season when the Dukes were excluded from Colonial Athletic Association championship contention following the school announcing it would leave the league.
JMU players said basking in the accomplishment for a few minutes was fun, especially considering how 2022 played out, but the Dukes ultimately have more important things in mind than regular season titles and winning streaks.
“We didn’t get this kind of gear when we win the CAA (tournament) championship,” JMU defender Rachel Matey said. “This is kind of like blown up to be – it’s a big deal – but made a bigger deal than it normally is.”
JMU has two regular season games before the AAC Tournament, which could give the Dukes another shot at a Top 10 opponent in No. 8 Florida. JMU defeated the Gators 14-9 last month in Harrisonburg, and now the Dukes aim to improve their seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament and ensure they host the opening rounds.
“For us, regular-season champion? No, we want to win all of it,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said Sunday with an AAC championship hot on her head. “We want to secure home-seed advantage here. We want to be champions. I understand this is supposed to feel like a championship, but for us it’s not. We want the whole thing.”
