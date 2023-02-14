Entering the Sun Belt Conference has presented James Madison with new challenges.
Next on the list is Texas State and its do-it-all forward Da'Nasia Hood.
The Dukes (20-6, 10-4 SBC) are just a game behind first-place Troy in the conference standings, with four to go in the regular season. JMU is also tied with Texas State and Old Dominion for second place — the two teams it happens to face on the road this week.
First up is the trip to face the Bobcats (18-7, 10-4 SBC) in San Marcos, Texas, on Thursday before the Dukes hop a charter flight to Norfolk for a Saturday in-state game.
"Obviously they are all big, but Texas State being tied for second with us is an opportunity for us to win a game, move up and knock somebody else down," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said. "They are really good. It's a brand new team that I have seen play a couple of times from scouting other teams. There's a lot of different styles in this league, and I do think they are a little bit more our style."
In Hood, a 6-foot-1 graduate student, Texas State has a player like JMU's Kiki Jefferson, who carries much of the load for her team. Hood averages 16 points and 7.5 rebounds and is, in O'Regan's opinion, on her way to a third-straight first-team All-Sun Belt selection.
But while her size and numbers are similar to Jefferson, a 6-foot-1 small forward who leads the Sun Belt in scoring at 18.2 points and is second in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game, Hood presents a challenge that isn't like what JMU has typically seen in the Sun Belt.
"If you're not paying attention, Hood can get you 25 real quick," O'Regan said. "I don't know if we've played a four in the league that is really as good or as well-rounded a scorer as Hood is. She can get you inside and outside. She will score in a variety of ways, but we also haven't faced a four that will post up a whole lot. Hood is really good."
Point guard Kennedy Taylor is averaging more than 10 points and six assists per game for the Bobcats and helps facilitate the offense for Hood, presenting an even more significant challenge for the Dukes.
How JMU combats Hood's play in the post is a question as the Dukes have shuffled their lineup and rotation in recent weeks.
JMU has gone with a smaller starting lineup the past two games, putting 6-foot swing player Kobe King-Hawea at the four while bringing Spotswood alum Steph Ouderkirk and Claire Neff, a pair of more traditional power forwards, off the bench.
O'Regan also hinted at the possibility of playing two centers, Kseniia Kozlova and Anna Goodman, together, as Texas State also plays dual post players. But he sees ways to swing the mismatches in the Dukes' favor.
"At this point in the year, you are who you are," O'Regan said. "I think it's kind of a mismatch for Texas State as well. Is Da'Nasia Hood going to guard Kobe on the perimeter, or Steph and Claire running the floor? I think there is an advantage there for us, but we'll see. We've thrown a bunch of stuff at the wall. We're going to figure out this week just what the right thing is."
The Dukes and Bobcats tip off at 8 p.m. Thursday, with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
