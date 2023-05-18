SYRACUSE, N.Y. — James Madison’s stout defense held Syracuse’s elite attack scoreless for the first 13 minutes, but its own offense couldn’t take advantage to generate quality looks.
Dukes attacker Taylor Marchetti scored on JMU’s first shot of the game. After that the purple and gold were limited to just one other shot on goal during their defensive stand.
By the time the Orange found the back of the net, a strike with just under two minutes to go in the opening quarter, Syracuse was able to control the contest for most of the way after that in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Orange handed the seventh-seeded Dukes their third loss of the season in a 13-7 defeat inside the JMU Wireless Dome to end JMU’s championship pursuit on Thursday afternoon.
“Within our program, this is a disappointment today,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We came here ready to battle, ready to compete. I think we did that, but we didn’t come out with the result we were looking for. … We showed why we deserved to be here, we gave Syracuse a great game. I’m proud of the Dukes.”
After the slow start from Syracuse’s offense, the Orange seemed to make their way inside the eight-meter arch with ease to storm back into the contest.
Syracuse attacker Olivia Adamson scored a hat trick in the first half after she received lob passes in front of the goal and shot at point-blank range.
Adamson’s third goal, a strike with 24 seconds left in the first half, sparked a four-goal run for the Orange that allowed the hosts to take a 7-3 lead early in the third quarter.
The Dukes had two opportunities to cut the deficit to two goals in the contest, but JMU couldn’t find an answer to Syracuse’s high-octane offense. JMU was able to cut Syracuse’s lead to three after Tai Jankowski’s strike with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
But after that, it was all Orange.
As JMU tried to rekindle its come-from-behind magic that it found against Maryland in the second round last weekend, it struggled to keep possession of the ball with 18 turnovers and won nine of the 24 total draw controls in the contest.
And with the errors building up for the Dukes, Syracuse closed the game on a 8-4 second-half run to pull away from JMU.
“I thought that we never gave up in the second half,” Klaes said. “We were able to kill their runs each time … which kept us in the game.”
The Orange held Dukes star attacker Isabella Peterson to two goals, her 90th and 91st of the year, on six shots and limited the entire JMU offense, which averaged 30.9 shots per game, to just 21 attempts.
Syracuse’s defense made it difficult for the Dukes’ attackers to find cutting players inside the eight-meter arch.
“They were really good at marking up cutters in the middle,” Peterson said. “We had some opportunities that we should have finished and, unfortunately, we were unable to.”
The loss ended the five-year collegiate career of Dukes goalie Kat Buchanan, who made nine saves against the Orange and kept the Dukes in the contest, went 19-3 in her first and only year starting in the cage at JMU.
JMU’s appearance in the quarterfinals was the first since 2018 and the 11th in the team’s 50-plus year existence. The Dukes spent almost the entire season ranked inside the top 10 in the country with their lowest ranking was a preseason No. 13 ranking.
For Klaes, the team that had zero players from the 2018 national championship squad was able to build itself back into a national power and make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
“For us to recreate ourselves again at the national level — top-10 all year long, had a 17-game winning streak — and to be able to get our team back to the elite eight, is just a credit to a lot of individuals,” Klaes said. “I’m really proud of these girls. They’re really pushing the envelope and showing other programs what it looks like to go out there to take on the titans.”
As the press conference concluded in the underbelly of the JMA Dome, Peterson, still in her full uniform with eye black under both of her eyes, was hungry to return to this stage again.
With one year of eligibility remaining, the Tewaaraton Award finalist made her intentions known for what the Dukes will be capable of doing next season.
“See you next year,” Peterson said, which was soon echoed by her coach.
“Right,” Klaes said. “See you guys next year.”
