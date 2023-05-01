Graduate student Jack Cone, an outfielder, finished one hit shy of the cycle for a second consecutive game, and James Madison put up an impressive fight late, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-7 loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference baseball series finale on Sunday in Boone, N.C.
Trailing most of the afternoon, the Dukes took their first lead of the game in the eighth when redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway connected on an RBI single to right to score a pair of runs and put the visitors up 7-6.
But the Mountaineers eventually forced extras, and in the bottom of the 10th, CJ Boyd crushed a two-run shot to give App State a 9-7 victory.
Ryan Dooley, a sophomore designated hitter, led JMU with a career-high four hits and a run scored in the contest, while Cone finished 3-for-5 with a single, a double, a home run, two runs scored, and an RBI in a big outing.
Dunaway was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, while redshirt senior left fielder Trevon Dabney had a homer and two RBIs.
Redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak had an RBI double for the Dukes.
On the mound, junior right-hander Ryan Murphy got the start and lasted 4.1 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The Dukes (24-19, 9-10 SBC) continue their road trip with a midweek in-state matchup at No. 13 Virginia on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.