A second-half comeback ultimately derailed James Madison.
The Dukes suffered their third consecutive loss with a 2-1 field hockey setback at the hands of non-conference opponent Temple on Sunday at the James Madison Field Hockey Complex.
Freshman Azul Covarrubias finished with the only goal of the evening for JMU, which led 1-0 at half before giving up two second-half scores, while sophomore Alice Roeper had an assist.
In goal, senior netminder Brandelynn Heinbaugh stopped four shots in the frustrating loss.
It was the first time in program history that the Owls managed to defeat the Dukes.
JMU (2-4) is back in action on Sunday, Sept. 17 at home against No. 16 Boston College.
"Disappointing today, but better play today against a better opponent than Friday's game,” Dukes veteran head coach Christy Morgan said. “We are still playing as individuals – when we shift to playing together, our performance will be better. We have some more amazing challenges ahead. We have amazing people on this team, and these bad losses really hurt their souls. My hope is that we grow and look for the opportunity in the challenges.”
