It was a strong end to the season for James Madison women’s tennis as the team finished fifth overall, and redshirt senior Kylie Moulin ranked 13th in singles competition in the final 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Women’s Atlantic Region rankings of the season on Friday.
This is the second time in three years that the Dukes have finished the season ranked in the top five of the Atlantic Region after going 15-8 this season, including 9-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.
James Madison reached the SBC championship match this season in its first year in the league.
As for Moulin, she was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection with a 20-10 overall record, including 8-2 in conference regular-season matches. She also finished 13-8 in dual-match play throughout the year.
Moulin was ranked in the region for the third consecutive season and her second in singles. She was 18th in 2022 and joined teammate Jona Roka to form the 10th-ranked doubles team in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.