James Madison women’s lacrosse finished in the top 10 of the national rankings for the first time since 2018, earning the No. 6 spot in the final ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll on Monday.
The Dukes improved one spot from No. 7 in the last poll, announced on May 8, entering the NCAA Championship. JMU improved six spots from its 2022 finish, finishing No. 12 nationally.
JMU reached the NCAA Championship quarterfinals for the first time since the national championship season, winning a pair of tournament games over Army West Point and Maryland before falling to Syracuse, who was ranked No. 3 in the final poll.
Dukes standout redshirt junior Isabella Peterson put up JMU single-season records with 91 goals and 114 points, while senior Tai Jankowski added 53 goals and 23 assists. On defense, JMU allowed just 7.86 opposition goals per game, third-fewest in the country, boosted by 47 caused turnovers from redshirt senior Mairead Durkin, 48 ground balls from classmate Rachel Matey and an 8.08 goals-against average from standout senior keeper Kat Buchanan.
All told, JMU totaled eight victories over opponents ranked in the final coaches' poll — Florida (No. 9), twice against Maryland (No. 11), Richmond (No. 14), Virginia (No. 15), Army (No. 16), Johns Hopkins (No. 17) and UConn (No. 19).
The Dukes finished 19-3, its second-most victories in a season in program history.
