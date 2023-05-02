According to a report by The Women's Basketball Blog, James Madison saw another departure from its women's basketball program with rising sophomore post player Kadidia Toure entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Toure and Kone were each talented freshmen buried on the bench behind more experienced players last season, though JMU head coach Sean O'Regan showered praise on Toure following the season, in which the Dukes won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
"I think Kadidia Toure is one of the most talented kids who didn't play much here, maybe ever," O'Regan said following the season. "I would like to get her minutes at the four because I think she can really score. Kadidia Toure, I'm very high on in the sense I've watched her at practice and just couldn't fit her in with what we had and the style of play."
But the Dukes also bring back significant talent and experience in the front court. Ksyusha Kozlova, a 6-foot-4 center who averaged nearly 11 points and six rebounds last season, returns in the middle and 6-foot-4 Newport News product Anna Goodman.
Goodman was the Dukes' starting center in 2021-22 but came off the bench this year following an offseason surgery.
Still, O'Regan seemed intent on finding minutes for Toure next season.
"If you wanted to start Kadidia Toure and start to shape a little bit more of the offense around that size four and go high-low and continuity ball screens, I think we could get a lot out of Kadidia," O'Regan said.
But even with Toure's departure, the Dukes' depth should continue to be strong. Last season, JMU frequently used Spotswood High School alum Steph Ouderkirk and Texas transfer Kobe King-Hawea as stretch fours.
JMU also returns rising junior Mikaya Tynes, who showed flashes as a freshman but battled injuries much of last season. Rising sophomore Cheyenne Rowe, who played for the Canadian Under-18 national team the summer before arriving at JMU, could also compete for playing time at both post positions.
The Dukes also added junior college transfer Ashanti Barnes, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds last season for NJCAA runner-up Trinity Valley Community College. Barnes, who attended Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, previously played one season at Old Dominion.
