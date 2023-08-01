Another day, another set of preseason awards for James Madison — and this time a multitude of players received an honor on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman James Carpenter was named to the Outland Trophy, the best interior lineman in college football, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the best defensive player, watch lists.
Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, a preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection, joined Carpenter on the Outland Trophy watch list.
Carpenter and Kidwell are the first to be named to either watch list in JMU program history.
In addition to the major award watch list nods, JMU had 17 preseason selections to the College Football Network Preseason All-Sun Belt team.
Kidwell was named preseason offensive lineman of the year, while his entire unit garnered offensive line of the year honors. Linebacker Taurus Jones, a preseason second team All-Sun Belt selection, was named the preseason Linebacker of the Year by CFN.
Carpenter, Jones and Kidwell were named to the outlet’s first team All-Sun Belt.
Eight Dukes were selected to CFN’s second team, including punter Ryan Hanson, cornerback Chauncey Logan, kickoff specialist Connor Madden, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, punt returner Josh Sarratt, offensive linemen Tyler Stepehens and Tyshawn Wyatt, and linebacker Jailin Walker.
Third team honors were given to rover Chris Chukwueneke, tight end Zach Horton, defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, offensive lineman Tanner Morris and safety Josh Sarratt. Offensive lineman Cole Potts was an honorable mention.
JMU opens fall camp on Wednesday and will begin the season against Bucknell on Sept. 2 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
