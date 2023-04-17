Freshman outfielder Bella Henzler and fifth-year outfielder Hallie Hall connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help James Madison get out to an early lead, and it never looked back, holding off Troy for an impressive 10-7 victory in Sun Belt Conference softball action at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Reed Butler, a redshirt junior utility player, had a grand slam in the third inning that made it 7-0 in favor of the Dukes, and star freshman infielder KK Mathis delivered a two-run shot over the left-field fence in the fifth to give the home team 10 runs.
In the circle, another freshman, Kylah Berry, earned her ninth win of the year.
The Melbourne, Fla., native tossed the final four frames in relief of starter Rebecca Muh, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks while earning four strikeouts.
Butler’s grand slam gave her a team-high four RBIs for JMU, while Mathis was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs, Henzler was 3-for-4 with a homer, a run scored, and three RBIs, and Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Kylee Gleason, a junior outfielder, also had a hit for the Dukes in the victory.
With the win, JMU handed the Trojans their first SBC series loss of the season.
The Dukes (24-13, 8-7 SBC) will look to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday when they face in-state non-conference opponent Virginia in Charlottesville.
That game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the ACC Network.
Troy 000 221 2 — 7 10 0
James Madison 304 120 x — 10 7 0
Johnson, Cato (3), Pittman (5), and de Leon. Muh, Rogers (4), Berry (4), and Henzler. W — Berry (9-2). L — Johnson (22-5). 2B — TU: Baker. HR — TU: Baker, fifth inning, one on. Thompson, sixth inning, none on. Finch, seventh inning, one on. JMU: Henzler, first inning, one on. Hall, first inning, none on. Butler, third inning, bases loaded. Mathis, fifth inning, one on. SF — TU: Gaton. SH — JMU: Gleason, Campbell. SB — JMU: Pinder. HBP — JMU: Mathis, Gleason, Carrier. A — 525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.