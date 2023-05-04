PHILADELPHIA — For only the second time this season, James Madison didn’t score the opening goal of the game. And for the second time, the Dukes overcame the early deficit.
JMU fell behind by three goals in its 17-10 win over Johns Hopkins on March 11 and when the top-seeded Dukes hit the field against fourth-seeded Cincinnati in The American Athletic Conference semifinals, the Bearcats jumped out to an early two-goal lead.
But behind multiple offensive outbursts, JMU handled Cincinnati’s hot start with a 13-7 win at Temple’s Howarth Field to advance to the AAC Championship on Saturday afternoon and will face either second-seeded Florida or third-seeded East Carolina for the league crown.
“I feel like when we went down in the beginning, we brought it back to the basics,” Dukes attacker Isabella Peterson said. “We didn’t overthink it. We were like, ‘Let’s stick to our roots and our character.’ And that’s what we did.”
Peterson didn’t uncork her first shot until there were five seconds left in the opening frame, which found the back of the net. After that, she took the JMU’s offense into her own hands.
The Sparks, Md., native scored four goals to pace the Dukes’ attack and set a new career-high for single-season goals at 74.
Peterson and the offense helped the Dukes defense recover from the Bearcats’ five-goal first half, but JMU’s back line came through when the purple and gold struggled to find the back of the net in the third quarter.
Though JMU only scored once in the third, a freshman attacker Maddie Epke tally, the Dukes held the Bearcats without a goal for a span that stretched more than 20 minutes to keep the lead intact.
“We’re a team and if one person or one part of the team is struggling a little bit, we know that the other side of us has each other’s back,” Peterson said. “That’s what happened today. Defense was struggling, attack put it in the back of the net. And when attack was struggling, defense came up with some big stops.”
The Dukes’ defense was a reason why JMU didn’t freak out when it fell behind early in its opening postseason contest of the spring. Instead, they were relaxed.
JMU’s goals came, but its defense was stout for much of the afternoon.
“I think defense was a huge factor for us today,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We had some uncharacteristic mental errors, we weren’t finishing initially on the attacking end and we weren’t getting draws. So defense, I thought did a really good job stepping up. When you have a defense like we have, I think it’s hard not to believe, even when you’re down two goals.”
Dukes goalie Kat Buchanan allowed four goals on the first five shots she faced in the first half, but when JMU went into the locker room at halftime, she told the team, “I’ll be better,” defender Nicholle Marshall said.
And when Buchanan returned to the field, she was. The Milton, Mass., native finished with seven saves and a 41.7 save percentage to keep JMU’s historic 17-game winning streak going.
“Sometimes Kat has our backs and we have her backs,” Marshall said. “That’s just how the game works and I love it.”
With the win, the Dukes will spend Friday touring Philadelphia for part of the day, but the postseason and its unpredictability has arrived.
And Klaes thought Cincinnati’s effort helped prepare her team for the AAC championship on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s championship time and it’s anybody’s game,” Klaes said. “That’s what we love about tournament time, anybody can step up in any moment. I thought Cincinniati did a great job fighting today and it put us in a position to have to find ourselves and I think that’s exactly what we need heading into the championship game.”
