More fans can fit in the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park, where the James Madison softball stadium now has 1,500 permanent seats with a new upper deck.
And if the preseason is an indication, those spectators could be treated to some fireworks.
The Dukes open their season Friday at the Charleston Invitational, part of a field that includes Chattanooga, Indiana State, and the College of Charleston. The home opener in the expanded stadium isn't until March 10, but in the meantime, fans might hear about a revamped lineup.
In particular, after finishing 21-21 in a 2022 season cut short after the tragic death of catcher Lauren Bernett, whom JMU will honor with a sticker on their helmets season, the Dukes could have power at the plate reminiscent of previous teams that have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.
"I think you should expect us to come out on fire," JMU slugger Hannah Shifflett said. "Our scrimmages have been going so well. Not just performance wise, but mindset and confidence wise. We're all being gritty."
It starts with Shifflett in the leadoff spot, where the fifth-year first baseman hit .393 with 15 home runs a year ago.
JMU head coach Loren LaPorte likes to put a long ball threat in the leadoff spot — the Dukes' all-time home run queen, Kate Gordon, batted first for the Dukes 2021 Women's College World Series semifinal team — but that doesn't mean she won't also have a big bat in the cleanup spot.
Freshman KK Mathis is one of the highest-rated recruits in program history; a top-20 ranked prospect. A first baseman by nature, Mathis is expected to play second in the season opener because LaPorte had to figure out a way to get the Ohio native into the lineup.
"She is our power hitter," LaPorte said. "She's one of our best recruits we've ever had here. We are excited about her, but the thing is she hasn't played a lot of second base. She's learning the position, but she's a big bopper."
The Dukes, who join the ultra-competitive Sun Belt Conference this spring, return some other significant bats from a team that got off to a slow start last season but was in a position to contend for another Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title when the season came to an abrupt end.
Sophomore Jasmine Hall is taking over at shortstop after hitting .362 with seven home runs last season. The Dukes also return senior Hallie Hall, who had nine homers and 14 doubles.
"Our offense is really powerful," Mathis said. "Expect to see a lot of long balls and doubles and a lot of high-scoring games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.