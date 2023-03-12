Back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, the James Madison women have a date for the Big Dance.
The 14th-seeded Dukes (26-7) will take on No. 3 Ohio State (25-7) in the round of 64 Saturday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m.
JMU earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs last Monday via a 30-point blowout of Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference title game. The Buckeyes were an at-large selection after losing to Iowa, 105-72, in the Big Ten championship game.
“It’s Ohio State,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said Sunday night following the NCAA selection show. “Ohio State is great. We’re pumped. We’ll get ready for them. I’m just excited to know who we are playing and where we are playing them.”
O’Regan headed straight to his office following Sunday’s press conference, where his staff had already begun compiling film of Ohio State. JMU and the Buckeyes have played six times previously, with OSU winning each. The last time the programs met, Ohio State pulled out a 90-80 victory against JMU in the opening round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
This marks JMU’s 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and comes less than two weeks after the Dukes became just the fourth program in women’s Division I basketball to win 1,200 games.
Not counting the 2020 season in which the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19, the Dukes had qualified for either the NCAA or WNIT tournaments each season since 2006 before missing both last year with a 14-15 record.
But JMU stormed back to prominence significantly this season, its first as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes went 26-7 overall on the way to the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament championships and put together a 13-game winning streak midseason.
The Dukes watched Sunday’s selection show on the video board inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center Arena in Harrisonburg. As expected, JMU players and fans cheered when the school popped up on the ESPN broadcast and the pairing with the Buckeyes was announced.
“This is new to me, so I was more excited than anything,” Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson said. “I wasn’t really paying attention to anything else but our name.”
Jefferson leads JMU into the postseason with averages of 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, but the return of Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year Peyton McDaniel aided the Dukes. After missing all last season with a knee injury, McDaniel averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.
The Birdsboro, Pa., native scored 30 points in the Sun Belt title game.
JMU also got a big boost in the transfer portal. Kseniia Kozlova, a 6-4 center, averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds after joining the Dukes from Middle Tennessee State. Point guard Caroline Germond also came to James Madison from TCU and became the team’s floor general, averaging 3.7 assists a game.
The Buckeyes are led by All-Big Ten guard Taylor Mikesell, averaging 17.3 points per game in her second season at Ohio State after playing at Maryland and Oregon.
She played against JMU twice with the Terps, scoring 16 points against the Dukes in a 2018-19 victory in College Park and 10 points the following season when Maryland rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat JMU in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.