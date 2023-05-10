After it dropped the first two games of the final regular season series at Texas State, James Madison was propelled to the series-finale victory by Reed Butler’s two-run homer in the seventh on Saturday afternoon.
That home run helped set the stage for the Dukes, who were in search of some energy heading into this week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament on the campus of the University of Louisiana.
And with one swing of the bat, JMU found exactly what it needed.
“It was big,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “And we talked to our team about having some momentum, winning a very close game against a very good pitcher. … Reed Butler came up clutch for us in the top of the seventh. That’s what we needed, that one big hit, and it’s good to see our players come up clutch when we need them to.”
Not only did Butler come up big when the Dukes needed her to, but so did freshman pitcher Kylah Berry. Berry tossed a complete game with four strikeouts and allowed one run on just five hits.
JMU catcher Bella Henzler said those two performances are what can fuel the Dukes as they head into their first Sun Belt Tournament and will face third-seeded South Alabama on Thursday morning.
“It’s awesome to have players in key situations to all be able to step up and have big team wins going into this weekend,” Henzler said. “We’re kind of using that fuel to fire us up for [the tournament.]”
The Dukes made the 380-mile drive from Texas State to Louisiana on Sunday to prepare for their first-ever Sun Belt tournament and will play South Alabama for the first time this season.
For JMU, there are pros and cons having not seen the Jaguars in the regular season, but the Dukes are trying to treat it like any other game.
“I think it’s going to be awesome,” Henzler said of playing South Alabama. “It was bound to happen at some point. It’s anyone’s ballgame at this point, so matter if we played them or not, anybody can win on any given day.”
Since JMU didn’t face South Alabama in the regular season, the Dukes aren’t familiar with what they might see on the field with firsthand experience, but outfielder Avery Pinder said it might actually help with having a fresh mindset heading into a brand new opponent.
“Not having to play them yet, it’s a good thing and a bad thing,” Pinder said. “But I think it’s a good thing because the pressure is obviously there, but not necessarily like ‘We beat them already, we can do it again.’ It’s a fresh start, it’s a fresh conference and we’re just going in with our heads high with that same mentality and energy that we’ve had all year to come out with a win.”
But the Sun Belt Tournament is different from other postseason tournaments the Dukes have played in. Instead of a double-elimination format, it’s all single elimination.
So for LaPorte, it’s all about taking the game inning by inning to avoid an early exit in the tournament.
“You have to get your mindset ready right away,” LaPorte said. “There is no game two if you don’t handle game one. Just taking it one game at a time, one pitch at a time.”
The win or go home format is new, but the Dukes are up for the challenge.
“We’ve been in tight games, been in different pressure situations all year and we’ve faced a lot,” Henzler said. “So has every other team, though. So if we just take it pitch by pitch, inning by inning, it’s no different than any other game. I think being able to feed off the energy that we’re going to feel in Louisiana, it’ll fuel us.”
As LaPorte has led the young Dukes team for 46 games this spring, she’s seen the team’s no-quit attitude. It came in handy against Texas State on Sunday afternoon, so with a tournament format ahead of the Dukes, it’ll be needed yet again.
“I think there’s a lot of fight and a lot of grit in them,” LaPorte said. “When you have a young team, sometimes the consistency with that kind of demeanor is tough game in and game out, but we’ve seen it in a lot of tight games that they’ve been able to step up when they’ve needed to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.