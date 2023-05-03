After a stellar debut season in the American Athletic Conference, James Madison raked in 12 postseason awards, the most of any team, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.
Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson was named the AAC’s Attacker of the Year, while redshirt senior defender Mairead Durkin garnered the league’s Defender of the Year award.
JMU’s coaching staff, led by Shelley Klaes, was named the coaching staff of the year to round out the Dukes’ major awards.
In addition to the trio of headlining awards, the Dukes had four first team selections and five receive second team honors.
Senior attacker Tai Jankowski, senior defender Rachel Matey, Durkin and Peterson all received first team honors. Redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan, redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox, redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti, junior attacker Katelyn Morgan and freshman attacker Maddie Epke were all named to the AAC’s second team.
The AAC tournament begins Thursday afternoon with top-seeded JMU squaring off with Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.
