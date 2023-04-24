James Madison boosted its frontcourt with a familiar face Sunday, picking up a commitment from Boston College transfer power forward TJ Bickerstaff.
Bickerstaff has one year of eligibility remaining and is coming off two seasons with the Eagles, in which he averaged 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Before transferring to Boston College in 2021, Bickerstaff played two seasons at Drexel when both the Dragons and JMU were members of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Bickerstaff averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for a Dragons squad that won the CAA Tournament at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg during his sophomore season at Drexel.
The following year at Boston College, the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder from Atlanta averaged 6.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his debut ACC season before seeing both numbers dip slightly in 2022-23.
He joins a JMU team that won 22 games for the first time in over four decades and finished fourth in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I was looking for a team where versatility could flourish, and I saw that in the offense at JMU,” Bickerstaff said. “My goal is to dominate, win a championship and help us get to March Madness.”
Bickerstaff, the grandson of former NBA head coach and executive Bernie Bickerstaff and nephew of current Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, continues the Dukes’ success recruiting Atlanta products under Mark Byington, who arrived at JMU in 2020 after seven seasons as head coach at Georgia Southern.
He joins Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards as current Dukes who were three-star recruits and ranked among the Top 25 prospects in Georgia coming out of high school.
“I have trust in the coaching staff as well and I’m excited to get started,” Bickerstaff said. “I had met Coach Byington and Coach (Jon) Cremins when I was in high school. So we’ve known each other for a while.”
The fifth-year big man said entering the transfer portal as a graduate was a streamlined process, and he knew what he was looking for in his next program from the start. Bickerstaff said he had no other finalists before committing to the Dukes.
Adding Bickerstaff leaves JMU with two scholarships left to fill for next season. Guard Tyree Ihenacho entered the portal out of JMU after the season but initially considered returning to JMU before committing to return to North Dakota, where he began his college career.
JMU also picked up a commitment last week from Robert Morris point guard Michael Green III, who previously spent two seasons at Bryant, where he was an All-Northeast Conference performer.
The Dukes remain in hot pursuit of a pair of lengthy wing players to fill the final two roster spots. College of Charleston transfer Raekwon Horton and Colorado transfer Quincy Allen each recently visited JMU.
Horton played two seasons at Charleston, where he averaged 5.4 points off the bench for the Cougars, who won the CAA and spent much of the past season ranked in the AP Top 25. A 6-6 swingman from Santee, S.C., Horton shot 34.5 percent from 3-point range last season.
Allen, a 6-8 small forward from Silver Spring, Md., was a four-star recruit from Maret School in Washington D.C., coached by former JMU assistant Chuck Driesell. Allen, who was on campus Saturday and attended JMU’s spring football game, was ranked as one of the nation’s Top 100 prospects in the class of 2021 by nearly every recruiting service before signing with Colorado.
Allen had hip surgery shortly after beginning college and missed his first season with the Buffaloes. Last season, in his return to the court, he played sparingly in 11 games and averaged 1.6 points per game.
