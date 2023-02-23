Before Sean O'Regan stepped onto the James Madison charter bus bound for Appalachian State on Tuesday morning, the James Madison head coach started to think back to this time last season.
O'Regan wanted to put himself in his shoes a year ago when the Dukes couldn't compete in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament due to the Sun Belt Conference move and had two games to play.
JMU didn't have an at-large resume for the NCAA or the WNIT tournaments, so the final week of games, a homestand against Drexel and Delaware, were meaningless games for the Dukes.
He wanted to remember that feeling before getting on the bus since the Dukes were in the thick of the Sun Belt regular-season title hunt. They either had to win at Appalachian State and have Troy lose at Southern Mississippi or win the final two games to claim the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament.
And by the time O'Regan and the Dukes knocked off App State 78-62 on Wednesday night, Southern Miss held the lead against Troy and didn't let it go, which allowed JMU to clinch the top spot in the conference tournament.
"There was no hope in the room," O'Regan said of last season's final week of games. "It's so much better. And whatever happens, it's so much better and more fun mindset to be with them right here, right now because we are chasing something. That's a much better place to be than where we were last year."
After falling behind early to the Mountaineers, JMU used a 25-11 fourth quarter to pull away and take the regular season title – its first championship in its new conference after winning 13 of them in the CAA.
Forward Peyton McDaniel led the way with 18 points off the bench, star guard Kiki Jefferson poured in 17 points, and guard Caroline Germond and forward Kobe King-Hawea each chipped in with 10.
But even though the Dukes have won five straight games to take the regular-season crown with one contest left on the schedule — senior night against Marshall on Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center — they had lost four of their last six games, including two losses to Georgia Southern.
Before that losing streak kicked in, the Dukes were one of the hottest teams in women's college basketball, winning 13 games in a row and sitting at 16-2 overall. The skid took JMU, which was at the top of the Sun Belt standings, and dropped it down the table.
As O'Regan looked back on that, he realized losing a quartet of games in late January into February, which wasn't expected, had some positives.
"I think everything kind of happens for a reason," O'Regan said. "Maybe we needed that, some of those reminders to not get too high, but it's also not to get too low, too."
Not only was the losing a reality check on the court, but O'Regan said it helped the team band together and strengthened its leadership, saying, "it's really been the difference maker for us."
He didn't point to a single person who stepped up their team leadership skills. Instead, the entire squad bought into it — from the best player on the floor to the last person on the bench.
"They really bought into the idea of we're on a mission to do this together, regardless of what the goal is," O'Regan said. "I've been a part of many teams, a lot of people don't love their role where they're at, but at this point in time, you've got to be great at it. … I gotta give credit to our whole team for really buying into that idea."
That leadership came into play during the Dukes' overtime win at Old Dominion on Feb. 18. JMU trailed by six in the extra time, and its starting center, Kseniia Kozlova, had fouled out.
Immediately after she was assessed her fifth foul of the night, O'Regan said his team came to the bench and huddled quickly, allowing them to settle down and realize they had enough time left to close the game.
For O'Regan, that moment, paired with a close win at Texas State just days before, showed what he thought was happening after the Dukes' four-game skid was paying off.
"That's what's impressed me so much," O'Regan said. "That's not me, man. That's a testament to their leadership and how they banded together. … I think togetherness and trust builds resiliency and builds toughness and mental strength. I think our trust that has formed is making us more resilient."
The Dukes' losing streak, which included a pair of losses at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, both teams JMU handled efficiently at home, is behind them.
But O'Regan, who's been on JMU's bench for more than a decade either as an assistant or head coach, wouldn't have had the season go any other way if it meant his team had an excellent chance to make a run at the championship next week.
And it did.
"We're closer now because of that stretch than we were before," O'Regan said. "I think we're tougher now and I think we're more resilient now. And I think we value it more, too. As much as I don't want to ever lose a game, if you told me we've got to lose four out of six to make a good, strong championship run, I'd take that every year."
