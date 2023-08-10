Considered a favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference after missing out on the league title last fall by mere inches in a double-overtime loss to Old Dominion, the James Madison women’s soccer team had been eager to return to the pitch ever since the final horn sounded against the Monarchs.
On Tuesday, the Dukes took on Villanova in an exhibition match, dispatching the Wildcats as JMU looked to build off of a dominating defense a year ago.
“I have a lot of hope in the team in getting a good result this year, especially in trying to win the Sun Belt,” preseason all-conference midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden said. “With players coming back and also a mix of new players coming in, I think we’re going to be really good. I think there were a lot of good things that came out of that game as far as dominating possession and getting chances that we need.”
Vanderlinden is among several key returners for the Dukes, along with goalkeeper Alexandra Blom, who was picked as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. They were joined on the preseason All-Sun Belt team by forward Amanda Attanasi and defender Brittany Munson.
They all are significant reasons why the Dukes, tied with South Alabama, were picked atop the conference standings by the SBC coaches.
But with back-to-back recruiting classes ranked in the top 50 nationally — a program first — JMU is also eager to see what newcomers can do to help push the Dukes over the top.
“In the end of the season last year, we talked about the places we want to grow,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters said. “One of those was obviously getting over the line in the Sun Belt, but even before then, in the non-conference, we want to be able to do well enough to create a resume that gives us a shot at an at-large bid.”
Controlling possession was a key for the Dukes last season and a significant reason why JMU ranked among the nation’s leaders in many defensive categories.
Vanderlinden said the Dukes did that well against Villanova, but freshman midfielder Jeanette Fieldsend was able to help JMU more aggressively advance the ball against the Wildcats.
“I think that’s something that we’ve needed,” Vanderlinden said. “Somebody who is just constantly looking to go forward and score goals.”
Another freshman, center back Ella Stanley, stood out in the exhibition as well, while the Dukes added transfers Ali Kalayjian (Georgia), Riley Goss (Louisville) and Brooke Potter (Wake Forest).
“Everybody came in way more fit and way more determined,” Vanderlinden said. “I think there is a lot of competition with the players that came back and with the newcomers. There’s a lot of competition for spots. As far as trying to win the Sun Belt everybody is 10 times more focused and 10 times more driven than they’ve ever been.”
JMU opens the regular season on Aug. 17 at Sentara Park against Charlotte.
