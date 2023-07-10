Despite some unexpected roster turnover that saw James Madison lose six players, the Dukes will somehow enter the 2023-24 season with one of the most experienced rosters in the nation and the most seasoned group Sean O'Regan has had in eight years as a head coach.
"I absolutely love what we have," O'Regan said after seeing his group in summer workouts. "It's incredible. I've never ever, ever, ever had a team like it in the sense of essentially having nine seniors."
At least four players lost during the offseason were expected to be significant contributors for the Dukes. JMU lost Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson, who transferred to Louisville after four standout seasons with the Dukes. Veteran power forward Claire Neff retired from playing due to injuries, and former top junior college prospect Kobe King-Hawea is gone after what O'Regan termed a mutual parting of ways.
Three rising sophomores — post players Kadidia Toure and Cheyenne Rowe and guard Mya Kone — also entered the transfer portal. O'Regan had tabbed Toure as one to pick up many of the minutes opened up by the loss of Neff.
But the Dukes brought in multiple transfers with significant experience to accompany a rising fourth-year class that has stayed together since arriving at JMU. All that leaves the Dukes with nine players beginning at least their fourth year of college. Because of COVID years and redshirts, the class listings on the roster vary quite a bit. Peyton McDaniel is considered a redshirt sophomore, incoming transfer Carole Miller is listed as a graduate, and numerous others are considered redshirt juniors.
But all nine are in their fourth or fifth year.
"The portal sounds so scary," O'Regan said. "You count it up and we've got five. But they are all different cases. And we've got some really good ones coming in."
In the backcourt, JMU returns McDaniel, Jamia Hazell, and Amira Williams while bringing in transfers Olivia Mullins (St. Joseph's), Miller (Virginia), and Hevynne Bristow (Ohio State). The frontcourt sees the return of Ksyusha Kozlova, Anna Goodman, and Steph Ouderkirk, all of whom have played at least three seasons.
In total, the group has 285 starts at the Division I level. Miller, a graduate transfer from U.Va., has the most, having started 67 games for the Cavaliers. The fewest on the list belong to McDaniel with 14 career starts and Bristow with four, the pair of players O'Regan said might end up being his two best.
McDaniel, who scored 30 points in the Sun Belt championship game last March, was the conference's Sixth Woman of the Year and missed the previous season with a knee injury. Bristow was saddled with a reserve role for a loaded Ohio State team that advanced to the Elite Eight but is now quite possibly the best pure athlete in the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU has experience even beyond those nine. Backup power forward Mikaya Tynes is entering her junior season, while transfer post player Asante Barnes played one season at Old Dominion before having a standout season at Trinity Valley Community College.
It's created a scenario where offseason workouts feel like mid-season practices.
"What I'm watching is their getting stuff really quickly," O'Regan said. "They can put together actions on their own. I've never seen a team, even as an assistant, like it. It's so unique."
