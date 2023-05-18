This time last year, James Madison didn’t have the conference tournament at the end of the tunnel to look forward to.
The Dukes were barred from playing in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament since JMU was moving to the Sun Belt Conference, so even though the purple and gold were in the position to make the league’s postseason, it couldn’t.
With a final season-end date on the calendar, the Dukes reeled as they came to the finish line and lost six of their last seven. But this season, the Dukes have taken a complete 180-degree turn.
JMU, in its first season in the Sun Belt, has clinched a spot in the league’s tournament next week in Montgomery, Ala., and is playing for seeding in the final weekend series at Georgia Southern.
For Dukes head coach Marlin Ikenberry, having a postseason in front of his team has been key to the end-of-season run JMU has strung together, as it’s won three of the last four Sun Belt series.
“I think it’s huge,” Ikenberry said. “It’s what they play for all year, it’s what they work for all year. It’s what we talk about day one in August. … They worked hard to get there.”
But it’s been a long path to this moment for the Dukes’ upperclassmen.
They dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic ending the 2020 season prematurely, and its effects caused the Dukes to miss too many games in the 2021 season, thus making JMU ineligible for the CAA tournament.
And the postseason ban from last year was the final gut punch.
But as Ikenberry looks at it now, he’s seen his squad grow over the past couple of years — and this season as the team battled injuries — which has culminated in the Sun Belt postseason debut in the team’s inaugural season in the league.
“Watching us grow throughout the year has been fun as a coach,” Ikenberry said. “Watching us compete, watching us handle adversity and injuries early … just watching us take it day-to-day and enjoy the moment has been gratifying for me as a coach.”
The Dukes had a chance to position themselves higher in the league standings, inside the top four, in the series finale against Old Dominion on Sunday, but had the winning run thrown out at home in the bottom of the ninth and fell in extra innings.
Though that was the case, the Dukes weren’t supposed to be in the top half of the conference at the beginning of the season. Instead, they were picked to barely make it into the league tournament as the final team.
But JMU has its sights set on a top-six seed, a spot in the tournament that would exceed the expectations of many in the conference.
“Going into [Sunday against ODU], I thought ‘If we can win today, we have a shot to finish fourth in a league we weren’t projected to finish fourth,’” Ikenberry said with a laugh. “When you talk about accomplishing goals, you can look back and say, ‘Guys, we accomplished something.’ It’s a step in their development and it’s a step in the program’s development to get to where we want to be and that’s being one of the top teams in this league.”
The Dukes are sixth in the conference with a three-game set at Georgia Southern this weekend before they depart Statesboro, Ga., for the tournament. It’s a big series for the Dukes, who could finish as high as third in the league.
As the Dukes are ready for the challenge, Ikenberry doesn’t think the lights are too bright for his team. He called this team “one of the toughest teams I’ve ever coached.”
And Ikenberry has a point.
The Dukes have won 19 of their 29 victories this spring in which they were trailing at one point in the contest. So with a three-game series left before the tournament, the Dukes’ coach isn’t worried about his team’s fight.
“In some of the ways we won games, there’s no quit in these guys,” Ikenberry said. “We’re going to compete until the final out and you’re seeing that day-in, day-out. And you’re seeing that in how we’ve won games this year.”
Through the Dukes’ season, they’ve seen many players contribute to their success, including several freshmen. Second baseman Mike Mancini has started every game, while third baseman Wyatt Piefer has flashed his defensive prowess in his opportunities, and left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams, a Page County High alum, has been valuable out of the bullpen down the stretch.
With the conference tournament looming, Ikenberry credited the young players with helping push the team into league contention.
Now, the Dukes are ready to compete for the conference crown.
“Those guys that have really stepped up as freshmen, that’s continued to help us grow,” Ikenberry said. “Now the goal is to establish us in the top-six in the league, go into the tournament, take it day-by-day and hopefully play on championship Sunday.”
