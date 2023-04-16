James Madison lost one experienced forward over the weekend but added another as the women's basketball team continued to manage its roster for the 2023-24 season.
Claire Neff, a 6-2 product of Bel Air, Md., announced via social media that she was retiring from basketball after playing 51 games over three injury-plagued seasons with the Dukes. Neff initially chose Clemson over JMU out of high school but quickly had a change of heart and transferred to James Madison before playing a game for the Tigers.
"Unfortunately my body has given up on the sport before my heart was ready, which is forcing me to step away for my own health and well being," Neff's post on Instagram read in part. "Although I have to step away from the sport, I still plan to finish my career here at JMU and find ways to be involved off the court so I can still make an impact here at my second home. Once a Duke, always a Duke."
A day after Neff's announcement, JMU picked up a commitment from 6-2 power forward Ashanti Barnes, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. Barnes, a Norfolk native who played at Lake Taylor High School, began her college career at Old Dominion before transferring to the JUCO ranks.
Barnes averaged 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists at Trinity Valley last season, leading the Cardinals to a 34-3 record and the finals of the NJCAA national tournament. In one season at ODU, Barnes played in 21 games, averaging 2.3 points.
JMU head coach Sean O'Regan can't comment on Barnes' commitment until transfer paperwork is completed but hinted a couple of days before her announcement that his team was succeeding in the transfer portal.
"We have three departures and we have one freshman coming in, Jada Mills, so right now we have two scholarships available for transfer world, but that could change in a hurry," O'Regan said. "As it stands today, that's what it is. It's a very, very fluid process."
With Neff leaving the game, the Dukes still have two scholarships to give, even with Barnes' arrival. Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson and freshman Mya Kone had each previously entered the portal from JMU with eligibility remaining. Jefferson is reportedly expected to choose between North Carolina and Louisville.
During her JMU playing days, Neff showed flashes of what made her a high-level recruit but suffered multiple knee injuries that limited her impact.
Gaining eligibility midway through her freshman season in 2021, Neff was eased into the rotation, but in her third game played double-digit minutes for the first time and scored 19 points off the bench against Elon. She later had 17 points and nine rebounds in a victory against Drexel.
Last season, after a slow shooting start, Neff scored double figures in five straight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January. Neff played in 29 games this past season but was restricted to limited minutes much of the season after hurting her knee again. She played 17 minutes without attempting a shot over her final five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.