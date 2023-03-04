PENSACOLA, Fla. — Using the term “survive and advance,” this time of year has become cliche.
But there’s hardly any other way to describe what James Madison did Saturday afternoon in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Dukes led No. 5 Troy the final 32 minutes but saw a double-digit second-half lead nearly get erased before claiming a 75-72 victory to advance to the semifinals of a conference tournament for the first time since 2013.
Troy (20-13) got within a point with eight seconds remaining but missed four free throws in the final 10 seconds. On the other end, Noah Friedel hit a pair for the Dukes (22-10) with five seconds remaining to help his team hold on.
“This is how it’s supposed to be in a tournament,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “It’s not supposed to be easy. We talked about that before the game. We’ve got to have answers to anything that happens out there. I love the toughness my guys showed. A number of guys made big plays. It’s great to advance and it gets more fun every time you advance.”
Forgive the Dukes if they needed a reminder of what postseason play is like. JMU was banned from the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament a year ago after the school announced its intention to join the Sun Belt weeks before the start of the season. But after a slow start, Byington’s team answered the call.
Terrence Edwards finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists for the Dukes, while Takal Molson added 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Freidel and Alonzo Sule each scored 10 points for JMU, which outscored the Trojans 42-5 off the bench.
“It felt great, just knowing you can play in the conference tournament,” said Edwards, an Atlanta native. “A big arena. Family coming down. I’m close to home. I was just excited for it. I know that feeling last year wasn’t good. We’re just taking advantage of the moment right now and we’re living in it.”
The Dukes advanced to Sunday’s semifinal, where they were set to play No. 8 seed South Alabama at 6 p.m. The Jaguars upset the tournament’s top seed, Southern Miss, in the day’s first game.
Christyon Eugene scored 26 points for Troy and sparked the Trojans’ rallies after JMU led by 12 early in the second half and nine with 2:49 remaining. Teammate Nelson Phillips added 20 points and nine rebounds.
JMU opened the game with four straight misses against Troy’s zone defense before Molson hit from the corner three minutes into the contest as the Dukes fell behind 8-3 at the first media timeout. But the Dukes brought some offensive firepower off the bench after the stoppage.
Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Edwards immediately put five points on the board for the Dukes before Friedel drained a deep 3-pointer to give JMU its first lead. Edwards and the Dukes’ bench mob sparked a 7-0 run that gave JMU a six-point lead and prompted a Troy timeout with less than 12 minutes to go in the first.
“We just couldn’t stop Edwards in the first half,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “He was getting downhill. He was finishing through contact. The second half we tried to deny those guys and make it more difficult for them to catch. We were able to get enough stops, but they are so good defensively too we just couldn’t get anything going.”
JMU outrebounded the Trojans 46-35 and held them to 39 percent shooting, including 5-for-25 from 3-point range.
A driving bucket by Molson made it a 24-16 JMU lead, but the Trojans answered with Phillips leading the way. The fifth-year standout and Georgia State transfer knocked down free throws to give him 10 points with seven minutes left in the first and make it six straight points for Troy to get back within two.
But Edwards remained in a groove and had 18 points by halftime as the Dukes led by two or three possessions throughout most of the opening period but couldn’t pull away before the break. After a frantic close to the half that included a well-guarded buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Eugene, JMU went to the locker room leading 40-35.
The Dukes opened the second half with seven quick points, and Troy called another timeout, trailing by 12 just two minutes after halftime. But Eugene was feeling it after the prayer was answered before halftime. The Texas native scored five quick points as the Trojans also picked it up on defense, and his second 3-pointer cut the JMU lead to 49-42.
Troy got back within four, 56-52, with 10 minutes left, but Molson and Edwards answered with back-to-back buckets for JMU.
But again, when the Dukes had an opportunity to build a big lead, they let Troy keep it close. Molson appeared to hit a 3-pointer that would have given JMU an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining, but he didn’t get it off before the shot clock expired.
Eugene then drew a foul while scoring on the next possession, and Phillips got his first points of the second half on a 3-pointer to suddenly make it 60-58 JMU lead with six and a half minutes left.
With the Trojans right back in it, missed free throws and missed dunks plagued JMU before the Dukes’ depth provided a boost again. Edwards and Freidel each came up with big buckets as JMU went up 69-62 with three minutes left.
“We know the starting group can play well,” Byington said. “But when our bench comes in they can turn it to another level. I’ve got a number of starters, some of the guys get introduced. I’ve got finishers. I had fresh guys who were ready to play defense and rebound.”
JMU led 71-68 heading to the final minute, and after a Dukes’ miss, Eugene got to the foul line and made one with 24 seconds on the clock to make it a two-point game. It looked like the Dukes might have it sealed after breaking the Troy press for a dunk by Sule.
Eugene got a quick layup and a foul but missed the free throw. Troy’s Zay Williams grabbed a rebound and was fouled but made just one free throw to make it a one-point game, and Freidel’s ensuing foul shots were enough to send JMU to the next round.
Troy 35 37 — 72
James Madison 40 35 — 75
TROY (20-13) — Williams 3-8 7-10 13, Eugene 11-20 2-5 26, McNeill 1-6 4-4 6, Phillips 7-15 4-4 20, Punter 0-3 2-4 2, Turner 2-5 0-0 5, Muhammad 0-4 0-0 0, Fields 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 19-27 72.
JAMES MADISON (22-10) — Offurum 0-3 1-4 1, Sule 5-10 0-1 10, Ihenacho 0-3 0-0 0, Molson 6-14 2-3 15, Morse 2-8 2-2 7, Edwards 11-13 3-3 27, Amadi 1-3 0-1 2, Freidel 3-7 2-2 10, Wooden 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 29-64 11-18 75.
3-Point Goals — Troy 5-26 (Eugene 2-5, Phillips 2-7, Turner 1-2, Fields 0-1, Muhammad 0-2, Williams 0-2, Punter 0-3, McNeill 0-4), James Madison 6-21 (Edwards 2-2, Freidel 2-5, Molson 1-4, Morse 1-4, Offurum 0-1, Sule 0-1, Ihenacho 0-2, Wooden 0-2). Fouled Out — Sule. Rebounds — Troy 30 (Phillips 9), James Madison 43 (Edwards 12). Assists — Troy 7 (McNeill 3), James Madison 10 (Molson 4). Total Fouls — Troy 18, James Madison 20.
