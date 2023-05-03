It hasn’t been a quiet start to James Madison’s first year in the American Athletic Conference as a lacrosse affiliate member.
In fact, it’s been a loud arrival for the Dukes, who ripped through the conference in the regular season en route to a perfect 6-0 record and have outscored their league foes 94-33 in the process.
JMU almost pitched a shutout at Vanderbilt, an 18-1 win, and its closest victory came at Temple, 10-8. Besides that contest, it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the Dukes, who enter this weekend’s conference tournament as the No. 1 seed.
With a national championship in mind, the league tournament is the first step for the Dukes, who are hungry to claim another trophy.
For JMU head coach Shelley Klaes, the dominant wins have announced that the Dukes are here to play — and win a trophy.
“I think that we are setting the tone,” Klaes said. “I think to come in here in the inaugural year and show that we mean business and that we’re coming in with high goals and we’re coming in hunting championships, I think that’s a great way to start.”
JMU’s title hunt begins with fourth-seeded Cincinnati, who the Dukes beat 17-8 in their final regular-season home game on April 16, Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.
Though the purple and gold won in convincing fashion, the game appeared to be closer than it really was. The Dukes led 10-3 at halftime, but the Bearcats made the game interesting to pull within five with 13 minutes to play. That didn’t last long as JMU capped the game on a 5-0 run, including the first three that came in a 24-second span.
Yes, JMU beat Cincinnati with ease on the Dukes’ senior day, but attacker Isabella Peterson noted that the physical play the Bearcats will bring to the field has the ability to turn games in a quick manner, just like the purple and gold’s defense can.
“They’re a really physical team,” Peterson said of Cincinnati. “That’s something we go against every day, our defense is really physical. But we need to not let the retaliation get to us. They’re a really strong team and we can’t take them lightly.”
Should JMU beat Cincinnati, it would play the winner of Florida and East Carolina on Saturday afternoon for the conference title. No matter which team the Dukes could see with a trophy on the line, it will also be their second meeting with that program.
JMU beat then-No. 8 Florida 14-9 at Sentara Park on March 18, and it most recently won at East Carolina 19-5 to cap the regular season.
For JMU attacker Katelyn Morgan, the tournament is an opportunity for the Dukes to show their dominance as a team while playing an opponent for the second time in the same season — a challenging feat to accomplish.
“I think it’s a test of our consistency,” Morgan said. “They know us as a team and we know them as a team. They’re going to try to exploit any weaknesses that we might have shown in the first game. So we can assert our dominance and show that we can win against the same team multiple times in one season.”
Though the Dukes have outscored their opponents at almost a 3-to-1 ratio, Peterson doesn’t think JMU — a team riding a 16-game winning streak — has played its perfect game yet.
“I think that we’ve been playing really well, but I think there’s so much more than we can do," Peterson said. “I’ve been talking to the attack, just searching for that feeling, trying to reach that perfect game where we’re just moving together in sync.”
What’s missing? Peterson said the Dukes can’t force their first looks at the goal, rather they should move the ball in the offensive third of the field and look for the best shot possible. She said they could get away with it at times against lesser teams, but with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, a better-flowing attack will be harder to beat against top teams.
But the first step for the Dukes is to beat Cincinnati for the second time in as many tries. If they do that, Friday afternoon has a couple of tourist stops on the calendar in the City of Brotherly Love.
“I’m looking forward to us getting through the semifinal game and us being able to enjoy the Rocky steps,” Klaes said. “And just enjoying the championship run with one of the most competitive, dominant teams I’ve ever coached.”
Winning in the postseason isn’t anything new for Klaes and the Dukes. Should the Dukes win the AAC tournament, it would be JMU’s fifth straight conference crown in tournaments it was eligible for and the eighth under the 17th-year coach.
And JMU is comfortable playing with hardware on the line.
“We’ve been hunting championships since we started this program 50 years ago,” Klaes said. “Getting to Saturday is our program goal and then once we get there, we know what to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.