Dukes Motivated, Prepared Heading Into NCAA Tournament

Shortly after James Madison dropped the American Athletic Conference championship to Florida in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, the Dukes boarded their university-branded charter bus for the just over four-hour ride back to Harrisonburg.
For some, the bus ride was full of rewatching the game against the Gators, a one-goal loss that the Dukes had opportunities to win, while others talked it over with those sitting around them.
In a way, each player found a different way to “cope” with the loss, attacker Tai Jankowski said.
“As much as it was a rough bus ride, it was also the first step to growth,” said Jankowski, who was shut out from scoring for the first time this season in the league championship loss.
But the common consensus was that the Dukes, who had their 17-game winning streak snapped, could win that game. The only problem was that they didn’t execute.
“We know we could have done it,” goalie Kat Buchanan said. “We know we had everything it took. I think it was more of a game that we lost than they won. … Ultimately, I think we feel really good right now and we’re definitely going to build off of it.”
JMU’s loss was just its second of the season after it fell at North Carolina in the season opener. With the Dukes coming off a loss, there’s work to do, but they’re not resting on their laurels from the successful regular-season campaign.
And the loss didn’t put the Dukes in a rough spot for long. Instead, the purple and gold might have taken that game as a chance to build off their mistakes.
“We have been incredible all year long, it doesn’t shake our confidence whatsoever,” Klaes said. “I think, more, it urges us to be ready to do the work.”
For JMU star attacker Isabella Peterson, the close loss might have been positive in the long run.
“I’m somewhat shocked that we lost, but I think it’s going to be good for us,” Peterson said. “We’re going to come into the tournament with a chip on our shoulder. … It’s going to be good for us that Florida exposed [our weaknesses] early before our season’s over during the tournament.”
The Dukes didn’t have to wait long after returning to Harrisonburg from the AAC tournament to see who their next opponent would be. Just about 24 hours later, JMU sat inside a meeting room at the Atlantic Union Bank Center and watched as its name appeared in the NCAA selection show broadcast.
And for the fifth time in program history, the first since the Dukes’ national title run in 2018, JMU is a national seed. The Dukes received the No. 7 overall seed and will host Army, who will make its NCAA Tournament debut, in the opening round on Friday at 2 p.m.
JMU is 8-2 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played on its home field as it gets set for its 19th appearance to chase a national championship.
The winner between the Dukes and the Black Knights will square off with the winner of Maryland and Colonial Athletic Association runner-up Drexel.
With the inaugural meeting between JMU and Army set, the Dukes are returning to the basics to build off what they learned about themselves against the Gators.
JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said the team could improve its hand placement on their sticks while finding better shot angles and having a better selection when they uncork the ball towards the net.
But the Dukes aren’t a stranger to high-level lacrosse this season. JMU went 5-2 against ranked opponents this spring, including a gritty 8-7 win over then-No. 5 Maryland on March 1 in Harrisonburg.
They also took down No. 8 Florida at Sentara Park in the first meeting between the two teams this season and did it dominantly with a five-goal victory, which allowed JMU to win the AAC regular season title.
Klaes thought JMU’s debut season in the AAC showed that the Dukes could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re in an elite conference where we’re competing against a top-10 team and we were able to [win the regular season title] and that’s not easy to do,” Klaes said. “Credit to us earning that No. 1 seed and showing that not only are we hungry, but we’re capable of beating them. But we have that experience from going against a conference foe at that level, but a non-conference foe at that level.”
JMU’s strength of schedule prepared the Dukes for postseason play and helped the team garner a high seed to host the first weekend of the tournament.
“We played a lot of top-ranked teams and we had a lot of top-ranked wins,” midfielder Taylor Marchetti said. “Our strength of schedule really helped us to prepare for this moment and I think we’re ready.”
The Dukes are back in the national spotlight, which included a long spot showing JMU’s play throughout the season during ESPN’s selection show on Sunday night.
JMU’s national seed is the first step for the Dukes, but the team hasn’t advanced out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since it won it all five years ago.
But for Klaes, this week’s opportunity indicates that the Dukes’ are primed to prove that they weren’t a one-hit wonder in 2018 but rather that they’re a team to beat.
“A lot of people challenged our program when we won the 2018 National Championship, could we be back?” Klaes said. “And I think this shows that yes we can.”
