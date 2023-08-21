Redshirt senior Ellie Johnson scored the first two goals of her collegiate career, helping James Madison pull away late for a 3-0 non-conference shutout of UNC Greensboro to close the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in women’s soccer action at Sentara Park on Sunday.
The Dukes, who improved to 2-0 to open a season for the first time since 2014, only allowed three shots throughout the entire contest and outshot the Spartans 15-3.
The game was a defensive showdown for much of the night until Johnson broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 49th minute and followed it up with another in the 81st minute.
Four minutes late, junior Amanda Attanasi capitalized on the win with a goal of her own.
That score was Attanasi’s 13th career goal and moved her to 29th in program history.
Sophia Verecchia, Brittany Munson and Suwaibatu Mohammed all had an assist for JMU.
"So proud of the team tonight,” James Madison head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. said. “I felt that we kept working to find our momentum until we figured where we could play. Anytime you hold the other team to no shots on goal, and you score three, it is a job well done.”
The Dukes will hit the road Thursday for an in-state contest at Virginia Tech at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.